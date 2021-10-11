Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 116

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Storage tip for small batteries

“Mr. Pinto Bean” offers this addition to your winterization checklist: “With winter closing in and we start winterizing the RV, one important tip I would like to offer: Remove the batteries from all remote controls and store the batteries in a small pill bottle your prescription was in. If the batteries leak, the leakage remains inside the bottle, and they are just transparent enough to see what is inside.” Thanks for the great tip!

Trouble lighting your water heater? Try this

Got troubles with your direct spark ignition water heater? Drew suggests this: “Readers who have issues lighting their water heaters should know that if there’s been wet and/or humid weather when the rig has been in storage, they should try lighting it manually with a log lighter while another person turns the switch on inside. This works well if you do not hear the clicking sound of the igniter. The contacts get wet and won’t conduct – the log lighter dries and then ignites the heater. After that the igniter will dry out and you should be OK.” Thanks, Drew!

Maintain those slide seals!

If you’ve heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slides, it means its seals are sticking and/or drying out. Applying a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks can extend a seal’s life. We recommend using Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner.

Quick Tips

What to do with batteries with “whiskers”

“Have you ever removed the battery cover of your radio or other device to find the alkaline batteries covered with crystalline whiskers? If crystals have formed on the radio battery terminals, no worries! Try a cleaning product for calcium, lime and rust removal. CLR brand is the product I use but others should work fine. Use an old toothbrush with just a little product to remove the crystals and corrosion from the radio terminals. Wash the residue off the terminals with clear water – the terminal will shine as new. Caution: Be careful not to allow any liquid to enter into the radio’s case. Allow 24 hours to pass before using.” —Thanks to Hugh R. [Editor: There are several types of calcium, lime and rust removers available on Amazon.]

Switch out the light bulb in your fridge to save some power

Save electricity or battery power and also help with food storage in your fridge. While many RVers have switched to LED lighting in place of incandescents, one bulb that we never seem to consider is the refrigerator interior bulb. The next time you’re preparing a meal and leave the fridge door open for 20 or 30 seconds, reach up in there, pull off the light cover and touch the bulb. Ouch!!! It’s hot. Where does all that heat go once you close the door? It’s going to raise the temp in the fridge slightly and make it work harder to cool the interior back down. That uses propane, or electricity, or battery power if yours also works on 12-volt power. It can also slightly warm the food on the top shelf near the light and possibly shorten the life of the food if it warms up frequently. So switching this bulb to an LED – that gives off virtually no heat – can have even more benefits than other RV bulb changes. Thanks to Fred B.!

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“You will have to find a place to stay every night you are RVing. If you’re full-time, this means 365 nights a year! That is not easy! Reserve ahead, especially now. Fifty years ago you could just drive wherever and then pull over on the side of the road for the night, but today you can’t do that unless you are boondocking, which sounds very romantic, but then you have no utilities. RVing is an adventure, for sure, just not perhaps the way you are thinking. You have to go with the flow and not freak out when things don’t go as planned.” —Ellie

Random RV Thought

If circumstance does not allow you to level your RV perfectly, then consider the position of your bed. “Level” it so that if it’s not exactly level, your head will be higher than your feet when you sleep.

