Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 117

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

Today’s Tips of the Day:

• Don’t let your RV get blown over! Tips for getting ahead of the wind

• Ask Dave: My gray water valve won’t open but the macerator pump is working. Why?

Today’s RV Review:

• Winnebago Hike 100 – A game-changing adventure trailer

RVing Basics

Some tips on keeping your RV awning shut while traveling



Howard R. suggested a way to keep awning arms from opening while on the road after he saw this tip in an RV Daily Tips Newsletter: Put the awning in “transport” position, then carefully bore through the closed awning arms, installing a snap lock safety pin. It’ll prevent the arms from opening up without first being removed. From the school of, “Been there, done that,” Howard writes: “While that will indeed keep the arms from opening, it will not stop the awning from possibly deploying due to a worn cam in the roller. If the roller can turn, the awning can deploy.” Howard suggests RVers also look into systems that physically lock the roller up. Thanks, Howard!

Leon, an RVer with an “enclosed” Fiama awning, got a little worried when he heard about “unexpected openings” from other Fiama owners. He now keeps his housing from opening when motoring down the road with double-sided Velcro. Thank you, Leon!

Henry K. also writes about the danger of awnings unfurling while traveling down the highway. After Henry’s electric awning blocked traffic and he required a police escort to clear the road, he vowed that would never happen again. Henry writes, “I have since purchased awning clamps from Camping World for about $35 which allow you to lock the awning from the ground using your awning rod, and this cannot happen again. I have used them on two different RVs now and will not travel without it. It only takes about 15 minutes to install and works great.” Thanks, Henry! (Note: Amazon also has awning clamps.)

Quick Tips

Improve your windshield visibility

From former race car driver Roger Marble: “When I was racing sports cars, it was important to have a clean windshield. At 120 mph a bug doesn’t just leave a smear on the glass but seems to embed itself into the molecules of glass and is normally difficult and time-consuming to clean off. Some of our events ran up to 24 hours, so bug exposure was substantial. We discovered that treating the front-facing surface of the car with Rain-X made it much easier and faster to clean the remnants of the bug collision off the glass. Today, living in Ohio, we have sleet, freezing rain, snow and ice to contend with, and using Rain-X helps prevent the ice from sticking to the windshield of my street vehicles.

Note: Use of Rain-X or similar products may make doing glass chip repair (adhesive used to fill crack) more difficult. The very chemicals that make Rain-X work to prevent bugs, rain and ice from sticking may also make it more difficult to make adhesive stick in the crack. If you use Rain-X and then get a crack I would not re-apply Rain-X to the windshield until after the crack-fill is attempted. This way you are not coating the fresh broken surface so the adhesive has a better opportunity to adhere in the crack.” —Thanks for the slick trick, Roger!

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Slow down and monitor your tire pressures and lug nuts! No RV should be driven faster than 65 mph (70 mph tops, when necessary). Being in a hurry and in an RV at the same time is the result of bad decisions. Tire failure is the arguably biggest reason people die in RVs. Driving/towing an RV fast is like working hard to relax; it makes no sense, and in an RV can be quickly catastrophic.” —Tim

Affordable tire tool will save you tons of trouble

What gives when you think your tires are “good to go” but down on air again the next day? Your valve stem valve probably isn’t tight enough. A loose, leaking valve stem can cause a tire failure due to low pressure under load at highway speeds. So do yourself and your vehicles a favor – pick up one of these very inexpensive tools and make sure your valve cores are snugly seated in the valve stem. Click here to order.

Random RV Thought

Make sure you exercise your RV generator at least once a month. Let it run for 30 minutes with many power accessories turned on. Have you exercised your generator lately? If not, it’s time!

RESOURCES:

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, Randall Brink, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.

