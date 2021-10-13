Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 118

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021



RVing Basics

Are rusty propane tanks normal?

Reader Ron M. adds something to the “RV living’s little mysteries” department: “Our RV dealer claimed it was normal to see rust and wear on propane tanks, even on ‘brand new’ motorhomes. Perhaps it is, but it’s odd.” Good point, and one to ask more about if you run into it. Thanks, Ron.



Rustproofing propane tanks

Mel Goddard writes on the same topic: “Finding rust on your propane tanks seems to be fairly common, and can be usually found at the welds. When I see where the rust is, I spray some sort of a rustproofer such as Krown or Rust Check on the rust to preclude further rusting; all seem to be working OK. Wipe up the excess for neatness.” [Editor’s note: For those of us in the “Lower 48” you may not find the specific products Mel cites. Check with your hardware or paint store for similar products, or here are some on Amazon.]

Don’t scream, just fix the screen!

Quick Tips

Eliminate windshield reflections

If windshield or side window reflections are a problem – especially while driving at night – use a dark-colored, non-reflective cloth (like polar fleece) to cover your dash. This will prevent most of the reflections. The cloth needs to be washable. Get two pieces instead of one large one so it will be a bit more manageable. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

A grass-saving alternative for an under-awning “carpet”

Wanda K., like other RVers, loves to be outdoors. Sometimes her travels keep her “parked” with the RV for weeks at a time – and she likes having the awning out, with a mat down. Trouble is, the average under-awning “carpet” system kills the grass. Mental lightbulb time – Wanda got a chunk of leftover sunscreen fabric, put in some grommets to hold it in place with stakes and, even after extended stays, the grass is fine. You’ll find this fabric in a variety of colors. Thanks, Wanda!

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Take the time to think through the kind of camping and traveling in an RV you will do. We are active retired travelers who enjoy National Parks and scenic hikes. For us, realistic enjoyment meant easy setup and breakdown. We did not want to tow our car.

“We decided on a smaller rig than we thought we wanted. We went to shows, and we asked people in campgrounds questions (we were still tent campers). After much discussion and research, we spoke to folks at campgrounds who had larger rigs. Many wanted to downsize or wished they had not bought so big. For many reasons. Don’t buy a larger rig than you truly need.” — Carol Kellogg

Random RV Thought

If parking near other RVs in a boondocking situation (say, with friends), try very hard to position your RV so the exhaust from your generator does not blow into your neighbor’s RV. This could cause a very dangerous condition.

