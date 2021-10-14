Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 119

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Thursday, October 14, 2021



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

Today’s Tips of the Day:

• Don’t be stranded! This power pack starts vehicles and charges devices too

• Ask Dave: What is the best multimeter?

Today’s RV Review:

• Airstream Atlas

RVing Basics

Protect your shore power plug from damage

When not using your shore power plug, it’s possible your plug prongs could get bent. Tom Hart suggests this solution: “To save your plug from damage, get an adapter plug for your 30-amp or 50-amp power cord and use it when unplugging or storing your cord. These can save the plug-in end of your AC power cord from damage.” Thanks, Tom!

Dump tanks at fairgrounds

Looking for a place to dump your tanks? Check out county fairgrounds. Many have dump stations where you can dump inexpensively – sometimes for free.

Check your tow hitch regularly

Add checking your tow hitch to your walk-around-at-rest-stop inspection list. A funny noise could be a need for lubrication – or something far more sinister.

Camco vent insulator keeps you cool… or warm!

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14″x14″ RV vents. Learn more or order here.

Quick Tips

Lighting the storage area under bed

Bernd K. offers this suggestion to light up the storage area under a bed: “12-volt LED strips are safe, draw little current, and their flat dimensions are not likely to make physical contact with any item in under-bed storage.” Thanks for the suggestion, Bernd!

Checking your transmission fluid level

When using the dipstick, check your transmission fluid level when it is warm. For Allison electronic transmissions, use the appropriate sequence of pressing console shift buttons and noting the results on the digital readout. Change the fluid according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, and top up with the approved fluid. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Do NOT buy a new RV. Buy one that is a couple of years old. The price is probably 30% (or more) cheaper than a new RV. It has basically the same bells and whistles and any major issues have been fixed by the previous owner.

“New RVs only come with a 1-year warranty (absolutely ridiculous for such an expensive vehicle) and the RV will spend most of the first year sitting at the dealer’s repair yard waiting for them to fix it.

“Don’t plan on the RV dealers honoring the warranty or treating you as a valued customer. Once you sign on the dotted line, all the dealer cares about is getting you out the door so they don’t have to deal with you anymore.” —Greg T.

Coffee, tea, water, or other beverage will taste better in this!

Isn’t this the coolest mug/thermos you’ve ever seen? We can’t imagine a more perfect vessel for your drinks if you’re an RVer, car or truck lover! The stainless steel liner will keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for two hours – no more cold coffee! If you buy this as a gift, make sure to get one for yourself too!

Random RV Thought

Before making a reservation at an unfamiliar campground or RV park, check it out on Google Earth or Google Maps. Unless it’s heavily wooded, you will learn how much room is between sites, how neat it is, and if the park is by a highway, train tracks or another area where it might be unusually noisy. A street view of the park is also helpful in determining if it’s “your kinda place.”

RESOURCES:

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, Randall Brink, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC

