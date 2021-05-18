Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 12

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021



Today’s Tip of the Day: Buying a rental RV – Good idea?

RVing Basics

What is a “diesel pusher”?

A diesel-powered motorhome is one with a rear engine, the standard setup on virtually all diesel-powered motorhomes, although front-engine diesel chassis are also available, mostly the shorter Mercedes Sprinter chassis. Most gasoline engines, on the other hand, are in the front of the motor coach.

What is a “bumper puller”?

It’s a slang term for a travel trailer, also known as a “bumper pull.” These can be pulled with a common trailer ball hitch – for some lightweight trailers with the ball mounted on the bumper of a car or truck, while heavier trailers require a tow ball mounted on a hitch system, bolted or welded to the vehicle frame. Contrast these trailers to “fifth wheel” trailers, which require a special hitch mounted in a pickup truck bed.

What are the biggest RV manufacturers?

The big three, which control about 80 percent of the market, are Thor, Forest River and Winnebago. About 80-85 percent of all RVs are made in Elkhart County, Indiana.

Quick Tips

Watch where you point your vents!

Got “pointable” air conditioning vents in your RV? Be careful how you point them! If you accidentally aim them at your thermostat, you may find the a/c system cycling erratically. The same is true for heater vents blasting at the thermostat.

Size does matter

Is your vehicle licensed properly for its size? Some jurisdictions will move you from personal class to commercial class simply because of your licensed GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight). Be sure this doesn’t happen to you as the rules change significantly. Being classed commercial may limit your hours of driving, keeping log books, having restricted routes, need to carry specific equipment, etc. —Thanks to George Bliss

While we’re on this topic …

Are you licensed properly?

In many jurisdictions, if you only possess a regular driver’s license you are not allowed to pull a trailer over 10,000 lbs. (4600 kg). If you’re not licensed properly, and in the event of a claim, your insurance company could deny you coverage. You could as well be ticketed or shut down on the side of the highway. Don’t put yourself in a position that will cause you grief. If you’re not sure, check with the licensing standards department of your state/province. Our thanks, again, to George Bliss

Make sure your pet is comfortable when traveling

Introducing Rover or Fluffy to RV travel? Make sure they have a comfortable bed for traveling. If you’re headed for cold or damp country with an older pet, consider springing for a heated pet bed. Whatever you choose, let your pal get used to it at home before traveling.

Don’t let your tire pressure get low

Tire load ratings are great – provided you keep the tire at the recommended inflation rate. If the tire pressure is low, forget the weight ratings – you’re playing with fire in the form of excessive tire heat that can blow your tire in flight.

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

SLED: Reference is quite often given to a customer’s old trade-in coach which is usually “beat up” and worth little or nothing.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“I would say they should do their research and take their time looking. Don’t buy on impulse. Don’t get hypnotized by glam, glitz, and floor plan. The internet is a great resource – all the information is there.” —Marty Chambers

Random RV Thought

If you want to be absolutely sure that an RV park where you plan to spend the night has a space available, call and/or make a reservation, even in the off-season. You never know if there’s a special event in the area that might have the park booked solid.

The best book on RV electricity!

