Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 124

Thursday, October 21, 2021



RVing Basics

22 tips for choosing the best campsite

Here are some tips from RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury about choosing a campsite based on years of experience.

First, the obvious: Be sure the site is level or close to it, and long enough so your RV (and tow or towed vehicle) doesn’t stick out in the road (so no bumps in the night). Pay careful attention before pulling into a campsite to be sure you can clear tree branches above and beside your RV. Scratches (or worse) are not your friend. Continue reading.



Help prevent LP gas leaks in cold weather

Storing your rig in below-freezing weather? LP gas regulators have been known to freeze up and crack. Shut off the valve(s) on your LP storage containers so if a break does happen, you won’t have gas running away.

Quick Tips

Water regulator tip

Use a water regulator at the campground hookup to prevent too high of pressure from damaging your rig’s pumping. I use one that keeps pressure at 50-55 PSI. Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV.

Check your safety chains to prevent fires!

Pay particular attention to the length of the safety chains connected to a towed trailer or vehicle. They must be long enough to allow a full turn without binding, but short enough to not hit the ground. Wild fires along the highway have been traced to dangling safety chains causing sparks and igniting dry grass and tinder. Thanks to Fred C. for the hot tip.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Like going to a casino, when going to buy an RV, take as much money with you as you can afford to lose.” —George

Affordable tire tool will save you tons of trouble

What gives when you think your tires are “good to go” but down on air again the next day? Your valve stem valve probably isn’t tight enough. A loose, leaking valve stem can cause a tire failure due to low pressure under load at highway speeds. So do yourself and your vehicles a favor – pick up one of these very inexpensive tools and make sure your valve cores are snugly seated in the valve stem. Click here to order.

Random RV Thought

Noises that can wake you up while you are sleeping in your RV include birds walking on the roof, the guy in the diesel truck next door warming up his engine before leaving his campsite (and spewing exhaust in your bedroom window), pine cones falling on your roof, branches scraping against your rig in a windstorm, and garbage trucks showing up at daybreak to empty dumpsters.

