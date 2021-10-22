Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 125

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Important first steps with a new motorhome or tow vehicle

Got a new motorhome or tow vehicle? First rule: Read the manuals! They’ll answer a lot of your questions with what the manufacturer recommends – not necessarily what other guys around the campfire recommend. Next: Take out your camera and take pictures of the engine compartment. Later, if something goes wrong (like a broken belt), you’ll have a guide to help you put it back together. Brand-new rig? Write down what your “normal” operating temperatures are, put them in your owner’s manual, and you’ll have them to refer to a couple of years down the road, which might help you diagnose a problem.

The best way to handle crosswinds while driving your RV

Headed into winds with your RV? You know that tailwinds will give you better fuel economy and headwinds will kill it. But what about side- or crosswinds? These guys can be dangerous. When the winds are strong and steady, our tendency is to “correct” the steering to hold the rig on the road. But let the wind abruptly die, or you drive under an overpass, suddenly your correction becomes an over-correction. If at all possible, if winds are strong enough that you have to “correct” your steering, drop anchor and wait the winds out.

Read more tips on how to get ahead of the wind.

Keep road flares in the RV for emergency

Quick Tips

Weights of liquids in an RV

Weighting game: Here’s how much typical RV liquids weigh, per gallon: Fresh water – 8.3 lb.; Gasoline – 6.1 lb.’ Diesel – 7.3 lb.; Propane – 4.2 lb.

How to help protect your drive train on steep grades

Climbing steep grades with a motorhome or with a trailer in tow can really cause your drive train to heat up. Automatic transmission users, use your selector to run through the gears, not allowing the transmission the “choice.” When you do this, run your engine at higher RPMs to allow the cooling system to work more efficiently.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Don’t leave the black water valve open, and make sure you use plenty of water when flushing solid products in the toilet. This will help prevent blockage.” —Larry M.

50 States, 5,000 Ideas, the best book for travelers!

Random RV Thought

The term “RV withdrawal” might be applied to pulling one’s RV out of the driveway or storage area. But it might be better applied to the anxious feeling one gets when deprived of RVing for an extended period of time.

