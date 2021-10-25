Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 126

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, October 25, 2021



Today's Tips of the Day:

RVing Basics

This may save the toad car battery from dying while being towed

Toad car battery go dead from leaving the switch on to keep the steering wheel unlocked? For SOME tow cars this may work: Turn the ignition switch all the way ON, then all the way OFF, but leave the key in the switch. For some vehicles, this will still leave the wheel “free” but eliminate the power drain. Check to make sure your steering wheel remains UNLOCKED before towing!

Keep emergency contact information in several locations

Have several copies of your emergency contact list with road service, insurance, family and health contacts, etc. Both RVers should have a copy, and additional copies left in the rig (glove box, bedside table), maybe even in “basement storage.” If anything happens, your information is always readily available.

This book plans the road trip for you!

This book by Moon plans the 50 best road trips across the U.S. (organized by region) for you so you don’t have to do a thing! Each road trip lists must-see places, the best foods, gives you local tips and much more. Learn more about it here.

Quick Tips

Important to know when buying new tires

Need new tires for the rig? It may be best to stick with the same tire specification as the original equipment. If you do decide to change specs, make sure you always match up your tire and wheel capacity. For example, NEVER mount a 3,000-pound-capacity tire on a 2,000-pound-capacity wheel. Read more from tire expert Roger Marble here: It’s just a wheel. What can go wrong?

A trick for working with trailer equalizer bars

When installing trailer equalizer bars, hitch the trailer to the ball, then crank up the tongue jack an inch or two to raise the tow vehicle. Now hook up the equalizer bars. When disconnecting, leave the trailer hitched and crank the tongue jack to lift the tow vehicle a bit. Now disconnect the equalizer bars. Lift the weight off the tow ball, unlock the coupler, and disconnect.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Get a 3rd-party/independent inspection performed BEFORE you purchase your coach! Most people know nothing about RVs and even if you know a little bit, or a lot, when you are considering a coach to purchase you are not trained in the ‘science of RV inspections.’ There are so many aspects, considerations, parts, pieces, systems… You get the idea. RVs are truly ‘homes on wheels,’ and you want to be sure that it is going to perform as you expect as well as carry you, your family, friends and loved ones down the road safely. The NRVIA (National RV Inspectors Association) is dedicated to training and certifying independent inspectors. You can find inspectors here. If you can’t find one in the area where the RV you are considering is located, contact them directly and they will send out a ‘blast’ email to all Level 2 inspectors to see if someone is able to work with you. GET IT INSPECTED!” —Grant Carroll

Random RV Thought

To help keep your RV fridge cold on hot days when traveling without having it turned on, place two or three frozen ice packs inside before departing. When you arrive and turn your refrigerator back on, place the ice packs back in the freezer compartment to freeze for your next journey.

