Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 25

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Friday, June 4, 2021

If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

Today’s Tip of the Day: Is your tire pressure gauge accurate? How can you tell?

RVing Basics

What’s the difference between driving a motorhome and driving a car?

Generally speaking, you’ll round corners slower and wider, and be more concerned about low-hanging branches and roof overhangs that can do serious damage to the RV. You’ll also need to concentrate on your side mirrors more than with a car, as there is a huge “blind spot” along the right side of a rig. And because you have lots of stuff onboard – dishes, pots and pans and other do-dads – you’ll be especially interested in avoiding deep potholes and rough roads that will shake everything up. And, of course, backing up is usually more challenging.

How fast can I drive a motorhome?

If it’s loaded properly and you’re not headed up a steep hill, you should be able to drive the speed limit. During bad weather – heavy rains or in crosswinds – slow down. Keep in mind that it takes a lot longer to stop than with your passenger vehicle. So add extra room in front of you at all times. When winter sets in, no need to give up RVing. But remember the Old Trucker’s admonition – it applies well to RVing: Snow? Go slow. Ice? No go.

‘Earthquake Putty’ a favorite of RVers, keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Quick Tips

Some possible financial help to buy an RV

In the market for an RV but aren’t sure you can afford it? Check with your tax consultant – you may be able to write off the loan interest on your tax return. The money you save there might be the edge you need if you’re getting an RV loan.

Electrical circuit not working?

Got an electrical circuit in your RV that stubbornly refuses to work? You’ve checked the circuit breaker and it’s fine, but still “no juice”? Check in the bathroom and verify that the ground fault interrupter doesn’t need to be reset. (Don’t ask how we know about this one.)

Using the roof air while driving serves two purposes

Most big motorhome owners realize that using the dashboard air often doesn’t cut it to keep cool while driving. Firing up the generator and using the roof air keeps the rig cool easily – with an added benefit: Since generators need to be “exercised” regularly, running the roof air while underway is a great way to get in that generator maintenance time.

Handy linen storage

Need a good place to store linens? Plastic-coated wire racks are lightweight and keep good airflow going.

Use windshield “shades” for your RV skylight

RV skylight giving off too much heat or light? Hit the auto parts store and buy some windshield “shades.” Attach them to the ceiling under the offending skylight using double stick Velcro tape.

• Listen to the most recent RV Travel Podcast. “RV Talk Radio for the 21st Century.”

• Sign up for our Podcast Insider to receive an email alert for each weekly program. Hear each new weekly episode two days before everyone else!

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

DOORMAN: The name given to the dealer employee who stands at the doorway of the finance manager office, blocking it, when the buyer is sitting in the finance & insurance (F&I) office and the final RV sales paperwork is being signed. It’s an intimidation tactic often used by the salesperson or the floor manager when the dealer knows there is something in the transaction that the customer does not know or understand and may object to.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

A road atlas for kids!

Give this National Geographic Atlas to your kids or grandkids before they hit the road. It features simplified yet real road maps of all 50 states, and interesting information on each place and route. There are even themed maps on nature, population, energy, climate, and more, that delve deeper into key issues. It makes a great gift! Learn more or order.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“The one thing I would tell them is not to buy a new RV. With new RVs being sold with so many major problems and the large depreciation in the first few years, it’s like throwing your money away!” —Bruce

RVs for sale at eBay. Click here.

Random RV Thought

When using a public shower, like in a state park, always turn on the hot water before getting undressed. Sometimes there will be no hot water. And if it’s a cold morning or evening, you will feel pretty stupid standing there naked with nowhere to go. Of course, if you are brave and have the cold tolerance of a polar bear, jump right in. Brrrrrrr. Good luck!

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

These are the most-sold RV-related products online. Click here to see what other RVers are buying.

RV Travel staff

CONTACT US at editor@RVtravel.com

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editors: Emily Woodbury, Diane McGovern.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Advertise with us. Contact advertising@rvtravel.com

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com.