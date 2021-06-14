Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 31

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

What is a brake controller?

Brake controllers are smart devices that are installed on a tow vehicle to provide much improved trailer braking control. If your trailer is equipped with electric brakes (and almost all are). you’ll need a brake controller to operate them.

Doesn’t stuff rattle around when you are on the road in the RV?

RVers do have to take steps to deal with the consequences of the inevitable bumps and sudden stops encountered on the road. Rubberized shelf liners help things stay put. Many folks use plastic, silicone and other non-breakable dishes and cookware. Precautions are necessary with breakables. You’ll ﬁnd lots of tips on packing and stowing in RV publications and forums. Be sure before leaving for a day of travel to check drawers and cupboards to be sure they are loaded properly and their doors are securely shut.

Are ﬁfth wheels harder to back up?

Not harder, just a little different. The “hinge” point is a lot closer to the driver, so the response tends to be a little quicker. Plan on practicing for a couple of hours before you try to back it into a campsite.

Quick Tips

Help your fridge keep its cool

RVing in hot, sunny weather and the refrigerator isn’t keeping its cool? If the fridge is on the awning side of the rig, keep your awning out to keep the “back side” of the refrigerator shaded. If not, add your own fridge awning with a piece of shade cloth.

Keep a short sewer hose handy

Use a real short (3′) sewer hose when dumping tanks at the dump station. Park close, then you don’t have to drag out (and clean) the long one.

Don’t forget to check for size restrictions at campground

Check ahead before checking in at the campground: Make sure the campground or park doesn’t have size restrictions that your rig exceeds.

Easy clothes line

Dog owners, need a quickie clothes line? Stretch out Rover’s retractable cable and you’re all set.

Fire safety tip

Check your RV fire extinguisher(s) regularly – at least once a month. Take it off the rack and check the pressure dial to make sure it’s in the “good” range. Turn “powder” or “dry chemical” extinguishers upside down and thump them on the bottom to loosen up the chemical – if it settles and hardens in the bottom, your extinguisher is useless.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

GRINDER: This is a buyer who, no matter what the salesman offers, wants more for less.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Actually, three things:

#1 – The dealership service department will not help you after you drive off the lot. They exist primarily to get the RV off the lot. The time waiting for an appointment for warranty work counts against the warranty time period.

#2 – Demand any statement or promise made by the dealership or salesperson be in writing and signed by management.

#3 – Video all interactions with a GoPro camera and save the file. It may be useful in the future.” —John Hartmangruber

8 things to keep in your RV in case of an emergency

• Lifestraw • Flashlight • First Aid Kit • Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray • LED Road Flares • Solar-Powered Phone Charger • Fire Starter • Freeze-Dried Food

Random RV Thought

An excellent way to make instant friends in a campground is to walk with a cute dog (heck, even an ugly dog!). Your fellow campers will comment, which opens the door to further conversation and maybe even a new friendship.

