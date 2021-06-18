Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 35

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Friday, June 18, 2021



Today’s Tip of the Day: Defrosting the RV freezer correctly

RVing Basics

What are membership campgrounds?

Membership campgrounds are for their members only. Coast to Coast and Thousand Trails are two examples. The advantage to membership campgrounds is they are most often attractive and secure with plenty of activities and member interaction. Members seldom have a problem getting a campsite; some RVers literally travel from one park to another, spending a few days or even weeks in each. But membership campgrounds are not for everybody and unless you camp a lot probably not cost-effective. Costs to join may run from hundreds of dollars to thousands. Most RVers do not join membership parks, camping instead at public campgrounds and private ones like KOA.

There are also membership programs such as Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome, that allow you to stay on private property for a small yearly fee.

Are reservations necessary at public campgrounds?

They are very often required in the busy summer months in all but the most out-of-the-way parks, and especially so on holidays when spaces in popular tourist areas are in huge demand and often booked a year or more ahead, especially as of 2020. Generally, though, the farther you are from a big city or major tourist destination (like Yellowstone or Yosemite), the easier it is to ﬁnd an available campsite. National Forest campgrounds, usually of the primitive variety, are often the last to ﬁll. While they offer few amenities, their settings in forests — often by lakes and streams — can be peaceful and scenic. Reservations are highly recommended at commercial campgrounds, especially in the prime season and on summer holidays.

How long am I allowed to stay in a campground?

In a private RV park, often indeﬁnitely, but at least for a season. But in public campgrounds, like those in state and federal parks, stays may be limited to two weeks. Stays of up to seven months are allowed on some public lands in the Southwest.

Quick Tips

Don’t kill the good bacteria in your RV’s black tank

Reader Mike Buchanan advises: “When cleaning your RV toilet, be careful what you clean with. Any cleaner that contains bleach, peroxide or germicides of any kind will not only kill surface bacteria, but will also kill all the good bacteria that is contained in your waste water treatment. It’s that good bacteria that is eating up and breaking down that solid waste.” He adds, “If you want to kill surface bacteria, use a disposable germicidal wipe such as Lysol and dispose of it in your regular waste.” Thanks, Mike!

What to do with a noisy dryer exhaust flap

If you have a washer/dryer in your rig, as do John and Darla Pereria, you may have an annoying problem along with it: A wind-blown dryer exhaust flap that makes constant noise. Say the Pererias, “Naturally this happens most often when you are trying to get to sleep. The sound is just annoying. To solve the problem, we found a large washer in my bag of bolts, and glued the washer to the outside of the flap. It is just enough weight to stop the wind from causing the noise, yet does not interfere with the operation of the dryer.”

Make towels stay where they belong

Towels fall off towel bars in transit? Get some sticky-back Velcro tape and stick the prickly side up on the towel bar. Towels don’t run away!

How not to run your generator

Don’t run your generator for brief periods of time. Suppose you are boondocking and want to heat up your coffee in the microwave. If you run the microwave on battery power, it will rapidly run down your batteries – not good. While some RVers fire up the generator for a few minutes to do tasks like this – run a hairdryer, coffee pot, electric heaters, etc. – running the generator for those short bursts of time will definitely reduce its life. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Tip for holding down exterior carpet

From Ralph Graner: When camping near a beach or other sandy area, fill ziplock bags with sand to hold down your exterior carpet. No need to search for rocks. Thanks, Ralph!

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

HOME RUN: When maximum profit has been made on a deal or when the sales business manager has sold the customer all the insurance he has available.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“If you have no mechanical skills or the ability to troubleshoot problems, don’t buy one.” —Richard

Random RV Thought

If you prefer quiet RV parks, when calling ahead for reservations ask if there are any railroad tracks close by. Same with busy streets. Many RV parks are on inexpensive land, and sometimes the reason is that they are near a busy street or railroad track. If trains run often, it can be difficult to sleep. Checking the aerial view on Google Maps is probably just as effective as making a phone call.

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

