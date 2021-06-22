Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 37

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021



RVing Basics

I camp a lot. Do you have any tips about how I can save money at private campgrounds?

Two ways come to mind. Join the Good Sam Club. As a member, you will receive an automatic 10 percent savings at most private campgrounds. And purchase a KOA Value Kard for $33 at any KOA campground, or on its website. The card entitles you to a 10 percent discount at all of the hundreds of KOAs in North America. Perhaps the best way to save money at campgrounds is to stay in non-hookup sites, where the cost will likely be 20 to 25% less than with a full-hookup site. Passport America offers an annual membership for $44 that permits half-price stays at about 1,600 commercial campgrounds. This is an excellent deal for RVers who travel a lot. Also check out the popular Escapees RV Club.

Do I need a membership to camp at KOA?

No, no membership is required. But if you purchase an annual KOA Value Card for $33, you’ll receive 10 percent off the price of a campsite when you stay.

Are pets allowed in campgrounds?

Yes, almost always. Some parks may have a limit of how many pets, with an extra charge per pet, even the first one. It’s usually only a couple of dollars, but we’ve seen it as high as $10. So be sure to ask about extra charges for pets before making a reservation. If you have a large dog or one that is perceived as an “aggressive breed,” always check when making a reservation. Sometimes the dog will not be allowed, usually because of insurance restrictions.

Quick Tips

How to tell if the black tank is almost full

Just before the black tank gets to the full stage the toilet will start to sound a little different and a small burp or bubble of air will happen. This means the waste level is above the vent pipe and it’s time to dump! Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour.

Quick and easy freezer defrosting

Tired of spending a lot of time defrosting your RV freezer? Here’s a tip from Leigh Prettyman: Cut to size and install plastic cutting mats on the rear wall of the freezer, smooth side out. When it’s time to “defrost,” simply pull the ice-encrusted mats, shake them off, and reinstall. Thanks, Leigh!

Bring your bedroom slide-out in at night

Here’s a double-header sleeping solution for folks with bedroom slide-outs. Bill and Wanda Kearny tell us they roll their slide-out in at night (when necessary) to reduce traffic noise – and if the weather is exceptionally cold. Either way, it dampens the noise factor and reduces the need for heat. Thanks, folks!

Five-fingered hitch ball cover

Tommy Molnar says he has read in different RV sites and blogs about how to cover your hitch ball when not towing: plastic thingies with magnets inside, tennis balls slit to fit, even the ones you buy at RV supply places (that you can’t get on or off in the cold). He says, “Well, you know those boxes of ‘rubber’ gloves you buy at Costco? I keep several boxes around all the time – in my shop, in the garage and in our tow vehicle. I use them for everything to keep my hands from getting dirty, greasy or wet. I always put one over my hitch ball as soon as we unhitch. I can even get more than one use out of one. But even if I only use it once, it’s SO cheap it doesn’t matter. However, it doesn’t keep me from banging my knee from time to time. It just keeps me clean, and the ball, too, if I happen to drive somewhere on a gravel road.” A high-five to Tommy for this tip!

Parking in busy, crowded parking lots

When parking across several spaces, make certain your toad’s rear end is not sticking out in the traffic lane. Make sure it also sits inside the lines of the parking spaces. Judge from front and back to be sure. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

RESERVE: Sometimes thought of as a “kickback” the bank gives the dealer for setting up the loan; the income a dealership realizes on a contract in excess of the finance source’s discount rate. For example: If the bank is going to charge $600 in finance charges on a given contract and the total finance charge to the customer on this contract is $1,000, the dealership will realize $400 in “reserve money” but the customer thinks the interest is all being charged by the bank.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“One thing… but I’d have lots more than one! Let’s see. How about buyer beware! When shopping for an RV it’s nice to look at the glitz and glamour but make sure you check inside places, underneath the rig, in all the operating compartments (water, sewer, power) and make sure they are all working correctly. Also touch and feel walls, counters and built-in areas. If they feel wonky, they are! You’ll pay more for that quality RV but it IS worth it.” — Jane Morgan

Random RV Thought

On the last day of an RV trip, if you are hooked up to water and sewer it’s a good idea to wash your tables, counters, floor, fridge and other places inside your RV. If you wait until you get home, when you may not be hooked up, your water will likely be limited and you’ll end up draining water into a holding tank which you’d probably prefer stay empty.

