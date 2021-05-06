Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 4

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

May 6, 2020



Today’s Tip of the Day: How to kill lingering RV refrigerator smells

RVing Basics

What’s the difference between a Class A, Class B and Class C motorhome?

• Class A motorhomes are constructed on a specially designed motor vehicle chassis. They’re the “Big Boys” of the motorized RVs, and are the most favored motorhome of full-timers. They are also generally the most expensive RVs with price tags of luxury models a half-million dollars or more.

• A Class B motorhome is a compact unit that looks much like a regular van. These are popular because they can often be parked in the family garage or driven around town as a second vehicle. Per square foot, however, a Class B usually costs more than a Class C.

• A Class C motorhome is built on an automotive-manufactured van frame with an attached cab. The motorhome manufacturer completes the living section and attaches it to the cab and chassis. A Class C motorhome is easy to identify: In most cases, a full- or queen-size bed extends over the cab

What’s a travel trailer?

The travel trailer was the ﬁrst popular RV. It’s pulled by a car or truck, comes in many lengths, weights and designs and is the biggest-selling RV. In recent years, lightweight models have become popular in part because they can be towed with most passenger vehicles, even four-cylinder models.

Quick Tips

Handy linen storage

Need a good place to store linens? Plastic-coated wire racks are lightweight and keep good airflow going.

Use windshield “shades” for your RV skylight

RV skylight giving off too much heat or light? Hit the auto parts store and buy some windshield “shades.” Attach them to the ceiling under the offending skylight using double-stick Velcro tape. If you don’t want to go that route, check out Camco’s easily installed vent insulator and skylight cover here.

Easy way to add water to batteries

When adding distilled water to your batteries, a turkey baster makes the job very easy rather than trying to pour in the water. —Our thanks to Ruth D.

Attend an RV show

RV shows, held each year in the spring and fall, are one of the best ways to get acquainted with the latest model RVs and to narrow your choices of what’s best for you. Alas, right now, during the pandemic, many shows have been canceled. Hopefully, as 2021 progresses, conditions will improve enough to have more RV shows. In the meantime, try to visit as many RV dealers as possible to determine the RV that best meets your needs.

Water hose storage tip

When storing your RV’s fresh water hose, after emptying it of water, connect the two ends together. That way, little critters – you know … bugs, spiders, little guys like that – won’t take up residence.

