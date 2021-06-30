Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 43

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021



Today’s Tip of the Day: Roof air conditioner leaks during a heavy rain

RVing Basics

We plan to travel by motorhome but we won’t pull a car. This will limit our traveling in the evening after we pull into a campground. Will we get bored?

Your options after settling in for the night are far more limited without a car than with one. That’s pretty obvious. There are a few tricks, though. First, try to ﬁnd campgrounds that are within walking distance of places where there’s something to do — a store, restaurant, small town main street or even a lake where you can ﬁsh or swim or hike. Use Google Maps or Google Earth to identify these places.

A very good idea is to bring along bicycles, which will vastly expand the area you can explore. If you don’t have room for a bike rack, buy folding bicycles. For even more mobility, bring along a small, lightweight motorcycle or scooter. Have you seen the electric bicycles on the market? They’re not much heavier than a regular bicycle, but can move along effortlessly at about 15 miles per hour. Or you can pedal them if you want to extend their range and get some exercise, too.

But the real answer to your question is that you will likely ﬁnd many things to do right in your campground, including just plain relaxing. Read a book, sew, draw, putter around the rig, watch TV, write letters (remember those?), listen to music, sit by the ﬁre, visit with other campers, email and surf the web if you have Internet access, etc. The list is endless.

How do you level an RV when a campsite is not level?

Most mid- to high-end motorhomes have leveling systems — some fully automatic. With less expensive units and trailers, wooden planks or plastic leveling blocks under a tire or two will do the job. Read a recent article about RV leveling here.

Aren’t most campsites level?

No. In private parks, perhaps two-thirds are level or close to level. But in public campgrounds, especially those in National Forests, most campsites will require you to level up. It’s not uncommon to ﬁnd campsites that are so out of whack that getting level is impossible.

Quick Tips

Prepare for flip-top bottles that can blow their tops at higher altitudes

Planning an RV trip that’ll take you to higher altitudes? The change in altitude can raise Cain with stuff in bottles that have flip tops. Sunscreen, shampoo, these kinds of products can “blow their tops,” making a real mess if the stuff squirts out in your cabinets. Put those fractious flip-top bottles in zip-close bags before leaving the lower elevations.

Easy way to keep floor heat registers clean

From Lou P.: “To keep floor registers clean, I place fiberglass window screen material on the bottom side of the registers with a little hot glue. Cut the screen mesh a little larger and fit it in place – a few dabs of hot glue holds it there. The screen keeps the dog hair and other stuff out of the duct work and it is easy to vacuum out. I now only need to remove my registers about once a year for a good cleaning.” Thanks, Lou!

Transport propane tanks securely

“We got a TailGater Strap System to transport our cylinder to get it filled. We absolutely love it. There have been times when, on the way to get it filled, I’ve done some geocaching and the tank holds rock-steady over hill and dale and gullies and rocks in the desert. Works great for pickup truck owners.” Thanks, Penny.

Don’t mess with working lights

Assume you have hooked up your tow car (trailer, dolly, whatever) and you get in your coach to check the lights. The co-pilot stands behind the car and waves to indicate each light is working (brake, tail, and turn signal lights). Fine. Then the co-pilot walks up to visually inspect the hookup (a good thing). Although it is commonly done, the co-pilot should not reach down and “jiggle” the connection. The connection was good and you verified that when you checked the lights. If they jiggle it, something may become disconnected and you cannot determine this without checking it again. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Close up all the slides. Then walk around and see if you can access the bathroom, the refrigerator, the bed, a sink, the pantry, your clothes, whatever else you think might need while traveling. If you can’t, reconsider purchasing it.” — Nancy Mantelli

Random RV Thought

When is the last time you checked your RV’s fire extinguisher? It’s probably time to check it again. At the very least, remove it from where it’s stored and give the bottom a few smacks against the pavement to shake up the insides. Better yet, if you haven’t even touched it in a year or more, replace it. And while you’re at it, get a second one for extra safety.

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

