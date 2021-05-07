Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 5

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

What’s a ﬁfth wheel travel trailer?



A ﬁfth wheel trailer is much like a conventional travel trailer except it is built with a raised forward section for a bi-level ﬂoor plan. Fifth wheels, which are very popular with full-timers, are pulled behind a pickup truck using a special hitch mounted in the truck’s bed. They are very stable to tow and often very spacious inside. You’ll sometimes hear them called “ﬁvers.” They are so comfortable these days, and so relatively affordable, that many people are selling their homes and living in “fivers” year-round.

What’s the difference between a travel trailer and a ﬁfth wheel trailer?



First, the travel trailer is perhaps the most traditional and best-known recreation vehicle, having been around far longer than motorhomes, ﬁfth wheels or other RVs. Generally, travel trailers are also the least expensive RVs (except folding camping trailers), and can be pulled by most vehicles. The more powerful the tow vehicle, the longer (and heavier) the travel trailer that can be towed.

Because of the special hitch required, ﬁfth wheel trailers can only be towed with a truck, whereas travel trailers can be towed by cars or SUVs (and even a motorcycle, in their very smallest versions). On the road, however, a ﬁfth wheel trailer is more stable and more easily controlled in windy conditions. Because the front section of a ﬁfth wheel trailer hangs over the truck bed, the combined length of a tow vehicle and its trailer is shorter with a ﬁfth wheel than the same size travel trailer.

Keep insects and bird nests out of your furnace

Quick Tips

Using the roof air while driving serves two purposes

Most big motorhome owners realize that using the dashboard air often doesn’t cut it to keep cool while driving. Firing up the generator and using the roof air keeps the rig cool easily — with an added benefit: Since generators need to be “exercised” regularly, running the roof air while underway is a great way to get in that generator maintenance time.

Water pump cycling too frequently?

While water pump cycling is one sign of a plumbing system leak, it is also caused by air in the hot water tank. —Thanks to Lee Cataneo for the reminder

Be prepared in case of fire

One of my biggest fears as a full-timer is fire — not just something that could start in my rig, but also to a neighbor's unit parked nearby. As a preventive measure, I use a water "splitter" or manifold at my site's water spigot. One side supplies water to our rig, but the other has my extra 30-foot hose that I could use to fight a fire in my rig or a neighbor's. This precaution, in combination with smoke detectors in our living area and one in basement storage, helps me sleep better at night. —Thanks to Jim Schrankel



Size does matter

Is your vehicle licensed properly for its size? Some jurisdictions will move you from personal class to commercial class simply because of your licensed GVW (gross vehicle weight). Be sure this doesn’t happen to you as the rules change significantly. Being classed commercial may limit your hours of driving, keeping log books, having restricted routes, need to carry specific equipment, etc. —Thanks to George Bliss

Watch where you point your vents!

Got “pointable” air conditioning vents in your RV? Be careful how you point them! If you accidentally aim them at your thermostat, you may find the a/c system cycling erratically. The same is true for heater vents blasting at the thermostat.

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

BUY RATE: This is the interest rate that banks or financing institutions will charge on all contracts being financed. It is a “secret” number between the lender and the dealer which is the real amount of the interest rate that the loan starts out at before the dealer increases it for its own extra profit.

DE-HORSE: This is when you take a customer out of his trade-in and let him temporarily drive the newly purchased RV before the purchase has really been finalized on the dealer’s books. The idea is to keep the customer from shopping around and finding another deal somewhere else.

ETHER: Is a slang term used in association with its actual application. For example, putting someone in the ether. This is usually done in a closing situation and the customer is not completely aware of what is happening.

More next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Do your homework, including reviewing the number of recalls your manufacturer has. Be VERY skeptical about what the salesman tells you. Be VERY thorough in checking out ALL of the systems. Be confident in the fact that dealership service after the sale will go wanting. Don’t waste your money or time on an extended warranty. Use the money on mobile techs who will attend to your issue quickly.” — Ray Leissner

Random Thought

If you get a splinter, here’s a way to remove it without using a needle. Simply lay duct tape over the splinter, or over the sore spot if you can’t see it. Pulling the tape upward and to the side should pull the splinter out. Hey, it’s worth a try.

