Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 54

Thursday, July 15, 2021



How do RV toilets work?

They look much like a toilet at home except they use hardly any water. After use, you pull a handle or press a lever and a drain opens to allow the waste to fall into the holding tank while water swirls around to help the process. We prefer toilets where when you flush, the tank empties into the tank directly below the toilet. On some fifth wheels, the pipes may take a right or left turn on their way to the tank. Some RVers report problems with this setup.

Do I need special toilet paper?

No, unless you want to toss away your money. You can buy special biodegradable toilet paper in RV supply stores, but it costs double or triple the price of regular toilet paper. Most brands of plain, white, single-ply paper will decompose ﬁne and save you money. Costco’s Kirkland brand toilet paper is a good choice. Never put Kleenex, wipes or anything else down your tank even if it says septic safe – just toilet paper.

Is your RV too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer?

Quick Tips

Buy battery-powered CO and smoke detector(s)

Great tip from George Bliss, veteran RVer and long-time reader of and contributor to RVtravel.com: Carbon monoxide and smoke detectors come together in a single unit. They are cheaper than dinner in a restaurant, and the battery ones will last 10 years. But be sure to buy one that runs on battery power. If you have one that plugs into 110 volts it’s no good when dry camping or overnighting without power. Thanks, George!

Easy nighttime lighting for walking safety

Wolfe Rose says: “If you’ve walked your dog or star-gazed after dark and don’t have your flashlight along, you’ve likely found the firepit when it hit your shin or tripped over buried boulders and tree roots. Pick up several solar LED garden lights at the dollar store and such hazards will be lit without having to leave your RV lights on.” Thanks, Wolfe!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Don’t just let it sit……get out and see the land!!!” —Jim

A video about campground courtesy

Josh The RV Nerd has some good advice about campground courtesy for newbie RVers. Even if you’ve been RVing awhile, you will enjoy this entertaining video.

Random RV Thought

Don’t forget to bring along a fly swatter on your RV trips. An option to getting rid of a fly is to open a door or window to let the fly flee. But that’s gambling: Instead of the fly flying out, two of its buddies may fly in. And then you have a fly-fest, which nobody wants. So a fly swatter is the way to go.

Say goodbye to goop!

