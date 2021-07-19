Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 56

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, July 19, 2021



RVing Basics

How do you dump an RV’s waste tanks?

“Dump stations” are located in most private campgrounds, in many public campgrounds, and at some gas stations and highway rest areas. Some are free but $5 to $10 per use is becoming the norm. The process is so easy that you seldom even get your hands wet, and then usually only from the water faucet when rinsing off the sewer hose.

But how do I actually dump the tanks?

First, put on disposable gloves to protect your health. Then hook up the ﬂexible sewer hose and insert the other end into the dump drain. Dump the gray tank for just a few seconds to coat the hose and check for leaks, then dump the black water (toilet) tank by pulling its handle, usually attached to a 3” plastic pipe, located low on the rig on the “driver” side. After it’s dumped and ﬂushed, dump the gray water tank, the one that holds the sink and shower water. These gray water lines are often fitted to a smaller 2” plastic pipe. The gray water will wash out wastes from the black tank, making it more pleasant to wash off your sewer hose afterwards. If you do it in reverse order, put a clothespin on your nose. Here’s more on dumping the tanks.

Quick Tips

Stay in the right lane going up a steep grade

Do not drive in the fast lane on a multiple-lane grade. Stay in the far right lane while climbing a steep grade if your RV or trailer will not maintain the legal speed limit. It would be better to drop to a lower gear and slow down rather than pass slow trucks and tie up the faster lanes because you don’t have enough power.

Proper braking on a downgrade

The use of brakes on a long and/or steep downgrade is only a supplement to the braking effect of the engine. Once the vehicle is in the proper low gear, the following is a proper braking technique: (1) Apply the brakes just hard enough to feel a definite slowdown. (2) When your speed has been reduced to approximately five mph below your “safe” speed, release the brakes. This brake application should last for about three seconds. (3) When your speed has increased to your “safe” speed, repeat steps 1 and 2. For more information read our article: Getting your rig safely to the bottom of that long grade.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Use plenty of water when you flush your toilet to avoid the dreaded ‘poo pyramid’.” —Tim Palmer

Random RV Thought

When you are taking an RV trip and fretting over high gas prices, you may feel better if

you think about your house back home, where the heater, air conditioner and water

heater are off or turned low, thus saving you lots of money.

