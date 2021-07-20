Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 57

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021



Today’s Tip of the Day: The glowing gadget with many uses. You’ll want it for your RV

RVing Basics

Is dumping the holding tanks a disgusting job?

No. If you know what you’re doing, it’s easy and not an unpleasant chore. The waste passes from the RV down into the sewer effortlessly without any spillage or odor. Of course, that’s if you do things right. Be aware that the cheapest sewer hoses (usually brown) may develop pinhole leaks after minimal use. It pays to get a higher-quality hose. Drain Master has excellent products, and at least one RVtravel.com staffer has had excellent results with RhinoFLEX hoses.

When I am hooked up to a sewer in a campground should I open both holding tanks?

No. Keep both closed. The gray water (sink and shower) will evacuate the tank more efficiently if the tank has some volume when emptied, so best to leave the tank closed until it’s almost filled up. Always (always, always) keep water in the black water tank (a gallon or two) so the additives can do their work to break up the solids. Opening the black water tank when hooked up will enable solids, including paper, to rest on the bottom and build up, and in the process create a “poop mountain” and a major stink! It’s wise to research the proper use of holding tanks to be sure they work properly and don’t end up making your rig smell like a pit toilet.

Keep your shore power plug contacts happy

According to electricity expert Mike Sokol, DeoxIT D5 is the best contact cleaner around. You can read more about it here, or buy some of your own here.

Quick Tips

Safe freeway driving for RVs

Following distances must be increased on a freeway because you cannot slow down and stop your RV quickly. When you want to exit a freeway, slow down sooner than you would for a smaller vehicle. Be aware that many off ramps have curves which continually tighten. You will need to stay to the outside of the curve so the rear wheels will not rub the curb or drop off the pavement.

Does your stovetop burner have “strange flame syndrome”?

Noticing strange events on your stovetop burners? Flame too low? Too high? Sputtering or wavering? Don’t worry about cleaning your glasses – the “strange flame syndrome” is a symptom of a faulty LP gas regulator.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Leave the makeup and jewelry at home and enjoy the simple, carefree lifestyle!” —Jane

Random RV Thought

Owning an RV is a lot better than owning a mountain cabin because it can move. So it can be a mountain cabin one day, then a seaside cottage the next, and then a retreat in the desert. Bad weather where you are? Move!

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. About $7 on Amazon makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen.

