Beginner's Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 57

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

RVing Basics

Is dumping the holding tanks a disgusting job?

No. If you know what you’re doing, it’s easy and not an unpleasant chore. The waste passes from the RV down into the sewer effortlessly without any spillage or odor. Of course, that’s if you do things right. Be aware that the cheapest sewer hoses (usually brown) may develop pinhole leaks after minimal use. It pays to get a higher-quality hose. Drain Master has excellent products, and at least one RVtravel.com staffer has had excellent results with RhinoFLEX hoses.

When I am hooked up to a sewer in a campground should I open both holding tanks?

No. Keep both closed. The gray water (sink and shower) will evacuate the tank more efficiently if the tank has some volume when emptied, so best to leave the tank closed until it’s almost filled up. Always (always, always) keep water in the black water tank (a gallon or two) so the additives can do their work to break up the solids. Opening the black water tank when hooked up will enable solids, including paper, to rest on the bottom and build up, and in the process create a “poop mountain” and a major stink! It’s wise to research the proper use of holding tanks to be sure they work properly and don’t end up making your rig smell like a pit toilet.

Keep your shore power plug contacts happy
According to electricity expert Mike Sokol, DeoxIT D5 is the best contact cleaner around. You can read more about it here, or buy some of your own here.

Quick Tips

Safe freeway driving for RVs
Following distances must be increased on a freeway because you cannot slow down and stop your RV quickly. When you want to exit a freeway, slow down sooner than you would for a smaller vehicle. Be aware that many off ramps have curves which continually tighten. You will need to stay to the outside of the curve so the rear wheels will not rub the curb or drop off the pavement.

Does your stovetop burner have “strange flame syndrome”?
Noticing strange events on your stovetop burners? Flame too low? Too high? Sputtering or wavering? Don’t worry about cleaning your glasses – the “strange flame syndrome” is a symptom of a faulty LP gas regulator.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response: 

“Leave the makeup and jewelry at home and enjoy the simple, carefree lifestyle!” —Jane

Random RV Thought

Owning an RV is a lot better than owning a mountain cabin because it can move. So it can be a mountain cabin one day, then a seaside cottage the next, and then a retreat in the desert. Bad weather where you are? Move!

A thing that does all things!
RV Travel Newsletter Issue 875This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. About $7 on Amazon makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen.

Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

The secret way RV parks will soon charge you more

RVtravel.com Staff

Comments

Michelle Smedley
9 months ago

One more reason to not leave your sewer hooked up…sewer flies. Our first rookie mistake and it took what seemed like a long time to get rid of them. Disgusting tiny things.

Sharon B
9 months ago

I intensely dislike those clear plastic hook ups that are attached to the black water tank. Yuk! Even being an RN who has smelled everything on the earth …watching poop through the clear attachment flying by is gross. I always use one that has color so there is no visual what came out of my bod’.

Irv
9 months ago
You only need to look at the clear part when you’re flushing the tank. It’s so you know when you have most of the solids rinsed out.

Frank V Costanza
9 months ago

I sure enjoy this email. Often a good reminder and never boring. Thanks.

Gary
9 months ago

Be aware that the Camco RhinoFLEX hose is also brown. Don’t confuse it with a cheapo hose, as it’s not. I use it, and it’s performing well for me. The “kit” (two 10′ sections and the needed clear elbow that threads into most sewer connections) is also a great value.

Reply
Sharon Boehmer
9 months ago
I have used this same hose (full-time) for 2 years with no problems.

snayte
9 months ago
I think i have been using mine for 4 or 5 years. They are a really great hose and the price is reasonable.

