Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 58

Wednesday, July 21, 2021



12 easy RV cleaning tricks with everyday products

RVing Basics

I’ve noticed that most commercial campgrounds that offer full hookups, including sewer, also have a dump station. Why would they have a dump station if the campsites have their own sewer connection? Do you have to dump the toilet water in one place and the dish and shower water at the other?

No. They offer sewer hookups, plus provide a dump station for RVers who do not choose full-hookup campsites. These RVers may need to dump their holding tanks when arriving and/or when departing the campground, hence the need for a dump station. Also, some RV parks earn extra income by charging a small fee for RVers who need to dump but don’t stay the night. And, for clariﬁcation, both the gray water and black water tanks can be emptied into either the campsite’s sewer connection or at the dump station.

What unusual amenities might I ﬁnd in an RV?

Believe it or not, we once came across a couple who had installed a waterbed in their motorhome. A laundry chute to a basement laundry compartment is found in some RVs. Electric faux-ﬁreplaces are available in many RVs these days. Washers and dryers are built into some of the large RVs. Dishwashers, built-in vacuums, full-size bathtubs, heated floors, wine coolers and even hide-away pet bowls are also found. We saw a motorhome once at an RV show that had a staircase leading to the roof where there was a deck for lounging or for viewing a sporting event high above the crowds. We also know of an RV with a propeller: It can be driven right into a lake and used as a houseboat.

Quick Tips

Why you might want to avoid a trailer with a kitchen in the rear

This came to us from George Bliss, who speaks from experience: “I’m not able to comment on motorhomes, but in travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers the most motion you’ll get while traveling will be at the back end of your trailer. With this in mind, and in my opinion only, you might want to stay away from trailers with a rear kitchen. Anything in the cupboards at the back end of a trailer will be going up and down with every bump in the road. Unless all your plates and glasses are plastic you will suffer a lot of breakage. A kitchen over the wheels will provide the best ride for your dishes.” Thanks, George!

Keep shower stall clean

Use a sham wow-type cloth and dry out the shower stall after each use. This keeps the shower stall from growing mold and removes the hard water. Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Rent first. This way you will know what you like or dislike about RVing, and the model that suits you. Wish we knew this. We bought first travel trailer but after going out we realized we didn’t like the setup. Traded it in for something more suited to our needs and love it.” —Cathy

Random RV Thought

Attach a little keychain flashlight to your car and RV keys. It will come in handy at unexpected times. Especially if you need to open your door at night…

