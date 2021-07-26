Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 61

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Is there anything I need to know about using the stove in my RV?

Yes: When using the gas stove or oven, be sure a window or air vent is cracked somewhere. The propane needs a source of air besides what’s inside the rig. This is important.

How do I light an RV’s stove?

Although some stoves have a pilot light, most RVers, with the exception of those who stay in one location a long time, keep it off and simply light the burners with either a match or a special butane lighter available for a few dollars at RV supply stores or big box stores. Many newer stoves have piezoelectric spark lighters for the stovetop burners; just turn on the gas to ignite the spark.

Say goodbye to goop!

Quick Tips

Adjust turning patterns driving a motorhome

Longer wheel bases make it necessary to change your turning patterns. You must turn wider at intersections or the rear wheel may roll over the curb. Go further into the intersection before starting the turn and adjust your lane position to increase the turning radius. Curves in the highway can also be tricky. Stay to the center of the lane for right turns so the rear wheels will not go off the pavement. For a left turn or curve, stay to the right of the lane to prevent the back of the trailer from tracking into the oncoming lane of traffic. RVs and some trailers have a high center of gravity, so turning corners and taking curves must be done at slower speeds to prevent swaying. Slow down before you enter the curve. From California DMV

Water conservation tip when boondocking

Use a pan to catch cool or room temperature water that flows while you are waiting for hot water to come through the faucet or showerhead. Later, you can heat up this extra water on the stove or in the microwave and use it for washing the dishes. This water is perfectly clean and comes from the fresh water tank on board your RV. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I would advise them to join an RV club to learn from others about what to do, and what to never do. Learn from others’ experience, not by making mistakes of your own.” —Richard Slater

Random RV Thought

Sometimes a nap is in order, and they can be especially satisfying under a heated blanket on a lazy day.

This book is a must-have for state park campers!

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“After buying my Georgetown last year I added air bags to all four wheels, on-board 200 psi air compressor and 10 gal. tank. TPMS system, LED backup lights on each corner. LED front light bar for very dark roads. 12-volt monitoring for both battery systems, engine and coach. This year I will add a 4 corner camera system.” —Stephen P. Malochleb

