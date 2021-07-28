Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 63

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021



Today’s Tip of the Day: Why does RV’s engine battery keep dying in campground?

RVing Basics

Can I leave my RV’s refrigerator running on propane while traveling?

While some RVers do, it’s highly recommended to turn it off while moving, and even better to turn off the propane at its tank. However, if you have a three-way refrigerator and are operating on DC power, then no problem. By all means, never leave the refrigerator running on propane at a gas station. If vapor blows across the fridge’s pilot light it could blow up your RV and everything and everybody in it — plus the gas station. This has happened on more than one occasion. For years, a gas station in Lone Pine, Calif., posted pictures of such an incident — not a pretty sight.

I see a lot of RVs with residential refrigerators. Are they better than the traditional absorption versions?

This is a controversial topic among RVers. Since residential refrigerators require 120 volts AC (“shore power”), they are best used at campgrounds that provide shore power. Some RVers have managed to use them in a boondocking situation by having enough solar panels, storage batteries, and a properly-sized power inverter. It can also be difficult (if not impossible) to get a residential refrigerator in an RV serviced when it breaks down. RV technicians, as a rule, do not repair residential refrigerators, and residential refrigerator technicians do not, as a rule, make service calls to RVs. One source tells us that residential refrigerators tend to be susceptible to bumps and vibrations on the road, and are known to have a working life of a couple of years when installed in an RV.

What should I do with my refrigerator when I am not using my motorhome?

Turn it off, of course. Remove all food and thoroughly wipe all inside surfaces to clean any residual — but unseen — food particles or spills. Be sure to prop open the doors to avoid mildew and odor buildup.

Quick Tips

Beware of bogus RV antifreeze

Ed C, warns us that he’s heard from some RVers about bogus RV antifreeze — off-labeled “cheap stuff” that doesn’t work too well. If there’s any doubt about the efficacy of RV antifreeze, Ed simply puts a bottle of it in the freezer overnight. If it doesn’t freeze, it goes in his RV. Thanks, Dan.

High idle in a diesel rig

Diesel engines don’t warm up at “normal” idle speed — they must be run at a “fast idle” to generate heat. Check with your dealer or the manual for how to access your fast idle speed. Many coaches use the following technique: As soon as you start the cold engine, gently and slowly increase the engine speed by depressing the accelerator pedal until you have reached the fast idle rpm setting. Then engage your cruise control (press the button) and gently … slowly … let your foot off the pedal. Your engine should remain at the fast idle rpm. (Some rigs may have a dash switch marked “IDLE INC/DEC” to activate high idle.) This is an excellent time to bring in slides, put the jacks up, and finalize the last-minute details just before pulling out of your boondocking site. Don’t use this procedure in a campground or if you have neighbors. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“So you want to go RVing. When was the last time, if ever, you spent 3-4 months with your spouse in one room 24/7? You would be surprised at the people that sell their RV in 6 months saying ‘we damn near killed each other.’ If you have never been RVing or lived in tight quarters then go rent an RV (any RV) and take a 2-week trip. If you enjoy it, great, go buy one. If not, you will have saved a lot of money and even a marriage. Good luck.” —Jerry X Shea



Random RV Thought

Speaking to the above advice… Always be extra sensitive to the moods of your RV traveling partner. It’s good to count to 10 to calm yourself before responding to a remark that might make you angry. Living quarters are usually tight in an RV, so there is often no place to escape to when emotions flare. So be nice.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“For us, two changes have made a big difference. The first was installing a residential refrigerator in replacement of a Norcold gas absorption fridge. This meant installing an inverter, which means I can now power a CPAP at those overnight boondocking stops. The second change was building basement sliding drawers. I built and installed them myself for a lot less than retail slides, plus I have the exact size I want.” —Mike Johnson

