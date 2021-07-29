Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 64

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

How do RVers do their laundry?

Most use a coin laundry. Most RV parks have at least a few washers and dryers, but sometimes you need to stop at a commercial laundromat. Many seasonal or full-time RVers in larger coaches have built-in washer-dryers. They have very limited capacity, but they do the job.



Can I use an electric blanket on my bed?

Yes, as long as you are hooked up to electricity. Some RVers use a 12-volt mattress pad instead, which goes beneath the bedding, not on top. Turning it on about 15 minutes before bedtime makes a bed very cozy when it’s time to climb in. These pads draw about seven amps an hour when warming up — about the same as two incandescent light bulbs — but only 20 percent of that amount through the night, making it possible to keep them on until morning (providing you have well-charged deep cycle batteries). Some mattress pad models will operate on either household or 12-volt current at the ﬂip of a switch. A good way to stay warm on a cold night besides using an electric blanket or other covers is to wear a wool stocking cap. You’d be amazed how much this will warm you up. Another option is using a pure sine-wave inverter with a 120-volt home-style electric blanket. Using a cheaper, modified sine-wave inverter will often permanently damage an electric blanket control.

Do standard bed sheets ﬁt RV beds?

Not necessarily. Just because a manufacturer says a particular coach has a queen-size bed, do not assume it’s the same size as your queen bed back home. RV beds are not created equal. Before buying sheets, measure the bed. You may have to visit a specialty RV store to buy the proper-sized sheets. A product called adjustable bed sheet straps can help secure oversized sheets, so that’s an option.

Quick Tips

Don’t forget to winterize the outside shower

Stuck in the cold highlands of New Mexico, Fred C. sent this reminder: “It is 16 degrees this morning. Luckily, I winterized my motorhome last week so the cold doesn’t affect me. While adding the antifreeze, after draining the fresh water system, I nearly forgot one of the most susceptible and least used water points in my RV, the outside shower. I caught this error before I completed the task and ran the shower until I saw that wonderful pink color.” Thanks, Fred!

Have tire chains in case of snow

Always carry drive wheel and trailer wheel chains when you travel in snow country. Know how to put them on. Chains are needed for both the tow vehicle and for one axle of the trailer. If you have a motorhome with dual-rear wheels, you will need chains for one tire on each side. From California DMV

Dumping tanks in freezing weather

Be careful when dumping holding tanks in freezing weather. Blade valves can freeze, and plastic fittings and handles may become brittle and break. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Stay calm. Things WILL go wrong.

Reduce your driving speed. Don’t let others on the road make you feel you have to drive faster or get out of the way. Watch that you are not disobeying speed limits but enjoy the adventure – it is not all about the destination.” —Linda Irons

Random RV Thought

Rest areas are like little cities with a constantly changing population. Most RVers love rest areas. They are good places to stretch one’s legs, walk the dog, or to prepare a grilled cheese sandwich for dining at a picnic table.

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Miss your favorite recliner no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ sports games (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I have made numerous mods to our Outback Sydney Edition trailer. The one that has had the most impact is the solar system I installed last year. We now do not need to depend on overcrowded campgrounds and making reservations to have a place to spend the night, a few days or even a season.” —Corky

