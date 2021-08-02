Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 66

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, August 2, 2021



Today’s Tip of the Day: RV bathroom often underrated in buying process

RVing Basics

I’d like to travel and earn some money along the way. How can I learn more about this?

Workamper News (workamper.com) is the best source of information about jobs for RVers – and there are plenty of them out there. Visit its website to learn more.

What’s a camp host? How can I become one?

Camp hosts are usually volunteer campers, frequently retired couples, who stay for a month or more (usually a few months) in their RV at both public campgrounds and commercial RV parks to keep an eye on things and do minimal odd jobs. In return, they will generally receive a free campsite, most often with hookups even if other sites don’t have them. On some occasions, they may even receive money, but not much, although the pay is better now than a few years ago. We met a work camping couple recently who were camped for the summer at a National Forest campground in northwest Washington. As is often the case nowadays, the campground was managed by a private company rather than the Forest Service. This couple received a free campsite plus $700 a month. Workamper News is a good source for locating these positions, which are available across the United States, mostly at public campgrounds. You can also check the websites of individual U.S. National Forests or state parks. In the summer vacation season, all but small or remote campgrounds have hosts.

Quick Tips

Be sure to fill LP tanks with propane – not butane

Soon we’ll be thinking about preparing trailers and motorhomes for cold weather or storage. Perhaps it may be a good idea to remind folks to fill their LP tanks with PROPANE GAS as opposed to BUTANE. The burning characteristics are very similar but the distinct difference is in the vapor point. Butane will not evaporate below about +32 degrees while propane will work down to -40 degrees. If the RV is used in cold weather, at all, the difference will be readily apparent … you’ll freeze, too. Thanks to Fred Campbell!

Include tire and load info in your RV log

Having a log is a good idea. Another bit of info to record is the DOT serial number of each tire. That way if there is a recall you will have the info at your fingertips. It’s much easier to locate and record the serial number at your leisure when the weather is nice. Recording the actual individual tire loads as well as total for each axle will make it easier to do an annual quick check at a CAT (truck) scale to be sure there have been no significant changes that would require an adjustment of cold inflation level. Thanks, Roger Marble!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Never buy new. You’ve just lost thousands of dollars as soon as you drove it off the lot.” —Jim

Random RV Thought

When you’re traveling in rural areas and want to use your cell phone or AirCard from your campsite, be sure to visit the actual campsite where you want to stay to test the signal – not just in the campground near the office. Service may be spotty. The same goes for using a park’s Wi-Fi.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Our most significant and best upgrade we have made to our Class C, was to replace the Dometic ‘Low Profile’ AC unit with a super quiet Atwood AC unit! The Dometic unit was so loud that you had to physically exit the RV to take a phone call because you couldn’t hear the person you were talking to. This RV was new 2 years ago and even though it was nowhere near the time to replace it, we did anyway. We also have had the fully automatic ‘Fantastic Fan’ remote-controlled vent system installed in our 5th wheel bathroom. Both improvements have made a huge difference for us.” —Ed D.

