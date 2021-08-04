Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 68

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Wednesday, August 4, 2021



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

Today’s Tip of the Day: Be weight and space-efficient in your RV kitchen

RVing Basics

I plan to bring a ﬁrearm with me on my RV trips. Is this okay?

About 40 percent of RVers tell us they carry a ﬁrearm all or part of the time. If you travel with one, here are a few things to keep in mind: Don’t take a weapon into Canada or Mexico unless you have a good reason and have researched the laws. And when crossing a state border, be sure you are not in violation of the gun laws in the state you’re entering: What’s legal in one state may be a felony in another. If you plan to travel extensively with a ﬁrearm, be sure to get the annual guide book, “Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the 50 States.” Here is the 2021 edition.

In terms of dealing with an emergency on the road, would a CB be worth having along?

A CB is really only helpful when you are in a highly-populated area, or along a busy highway. A cell phone, on the other hand, has inﬁnite range. Still, there are many “black holes,” where a cellular phone cannot pick up a signal. If you want to cover all your bases, bring a cell phone and a CB or high-powered walkie-talkie.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Quick Tips

Don’t close too many furnace vents

On cold nights, some RVers believe that if they cover up or shut the vents except the one in their bedroom they will save propane and be warmer. Bad idea. When you do this, the furnace can overheat, and it will trip the high-limit safety switch. If this happens too often, eventually the limit switch will burn out and the furnace will shut down. The rule of thumb is to always leave no fewer than three vents open at all times.

Keep batwing antenna down in gusty conditions

If the wind is really gusting, don’t put up your TV antenna and satellite dish – they could become damaged or bend in the high winds. The “batwing” antenna is designed to lie on the roof of the RV and not be affected by high winds when driving. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Check your insurance to be sure it covers the contents. Many don’t. Ours with a MAJOR company did not, so after the fire the $12,000 (yes) claim had to be filed against our homeowner’s policy with a separate deductible. Don’t just assume it does.” —Joe Schroeder

Random RV Thought

The appeal of RVing must surely be up among travelers as airlines hike fares, charge more for bags and cancel flights in bad weather. There’s no charge for bags or carry-on items on RV trips, no security lines, and no canceled trips because of bad weather at your destination. *Note: Of course, RVing is even more appealing during the pandemic.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I was pondering all the mods I’ve made. Asking my wife, and without hesitation, she says hands down our best mod was installing a separate water system for drinking water. I’ve never felt comfortable drinking from the main tank even after sanitizing. I bought two 5-gallon water jugs that sit in the basement of our 5er: one for in-use and one for backup. I run a water safe hose that sits down into the bottom of one jug. It goes to my new 12v water pump and runs up into the kitchen from the basement. I bought a tap with a toggle handle off eBay for $2.97 and installed it on the counter. Now no jugs in the kitchen. Be sure to add an in-line fuse and on/off switch to the new water pump. We use this tap 20 times a day, for sure, and it is so handy.” —Impavid

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

RV parks all booked up? Stay at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on a membership at Harvest Hosts. Learn more.

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Mike Gast. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com