Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 7

Tuesday, May 11, 2020



Today’s Tip of the Day: 5 tips from professional RV washers

RVing Basics

What is a folding camping trailer?

Also called “pop-up trailers,” these canvas-covered RVs are great for family summer vacations when the weather is mild. They are also the least expensive RVs and can be pulled by smaller cars (even subcompacts) than those required for regular trailers. As their name implies, folding camping trailers fold up for rolling down the highway. Once at the campsite, however, they are easily expanded into remarkably spacious RVs with most of the conveniences found in bigger units, including a porta-potty and even shower in the largest. Smaller units usually include one or two queen- or king-size beds, a sink and a 12-volt refrigerator, and a little bit of cupboard space. Folding camping trailers are often the ﬁrst RVs of young families, and they provide many memorable vacation memories for children. Two hard-sided trailers that also fold for travel are the Aliner and TrailManor.

I’ve heard about “toy haulers.” What are they?

This term applies to RVs that have a rear bay designed for transporting ATVs or motorcycles. There is a full-width door in the back that opens down to serve as a ramp for loading vehicles. The rear bay is often equipped with options that enable it to be used as a spare room when not loaded with “toys.” Many are equipped with beds that are raised toward the roof while traveling, but can be lowered at bedtime. Toy hauler models are available in larger travel trailers and ﬁfth wheels, and sometimes motorhomes. Sales of toy haulers have boomed in recent years.

Do RVs come with bunk beds?

Yes, some do, and it’s a good use of space for families with young children. These RVs are sometimes called bunkhouse models. We recently came across a trailer from Heartland with two full-size bunks (so four double beds) that, with other beds, sleeps 14.

Quick Tips

Clean your Plexiglas shower door without scratching it

If your RV shower door is Plexiglas, it’ll scratch real easy. Here’s a recipe/directions for cleaning without scratching: To an empty spray bottle add 1 cup of water with a ½ teaspoon of dish-washing detergent. Add 1/4 cup of vinegar. Mix contents GENTLY. Now spray the Plexiglas with a light, thin mist. Let sit a few seconds and wipe clean with a soft, lint-free cloth. Wipe in large circles. Repeat until clean.

Read your manuals

Got a new RV? Take the time to sit down with all those manuals and read them through. Use a highlighter as you go to “accent” those tiny maintenance suggestions and requirements. Then go back and build your own logically ordered notebook – and give reference points back to the original manual.

Is your roof air conditioner dripping?

Got a dripping roof air conditioner, but it’s not raining outside? If the a/c drips when operating, you’ve probably got clogged drain holes inside the unit. Disconnect shore power, shut off the generator. Remove the shroud from the unit and look for debris blocking drain holes in the bottom plate of the roof-top unit.

Forgetful? Here’s help …

Fearful of things forgotten? Reader “jjmessy” sends this idea: Tie a string from one end of the driver’s sun visor to the other end. Now use clothes pins on the string to attach notes like, “Turn off propane,” “Raise jacks,” etc. When ready to move simply remove the notes as the task is performed, and clip the pins to the dash mat or elsewhere, keeping the notes for “next time.” Thanks, JJ!

Preserve the coating on nested cookware

Don’t let nested coated cookware scratch while bumping down the road. Toss oven pads or dish towels between the pans.

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

DIP: This is when the customer needs additional or all of his cash down advanced by a finance company.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Check out your dealer very closely before making your decision to purchase. Compare the out-the-door price. Many dealers add on extra charges like dealer fees and inspection fees. Also check out their service department and service policy. Do they make you leave it on their lot for months until the parts come in or do they call you after the parts arrive to schedule your service? What is the time frame in the shop? A few days or a few months?” — William Duff

Time to cool off!

Random RV Thought

How did we ever get along before GPS? For many of us, it’s hard to think of going back to those analog days. Yet, there is still something magical about unfolding a paper map, spreading it across a table, and plotting/dreaming of where we might head on an adventure.

Bars ensure nothing moves while driving

