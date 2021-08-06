Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 70

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Friday, August 6, 2021



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

Today’s Tip of the Day: Goose gripes: Get ’em out of my campsite!

RVing Basics

My husband and I plan to go full-time. We enjoy several TV programs and don’t want to miss them. What should we do?

Sign up for a satellite service. The receiving dishes are small and inexpensive these days and will enable you to receive up to hundreds of stations from wherever you are for a monthly fee that’s comparable to your home cable TV service. Many RVers use DirectTV. The satellite dish can either be portable or be permanently installed on the roof of your RV.

How do I get access to my bank accounts while on the road?

Virtually all RVers have an ATM debit card that they can use at automatic teller machines almost anywhere they go, often for free but sometimes for a fee of two or three dollars. Most banks offer online banking which makes banking from the road almost as easy as at home. All you need is an Internet connection and your PIN. Many banks offer an app that enables you to deposit checks using your smartphone. Check with your own bank to see if it offers a good program and, if not, check around until you find one you like.

Are travelers checks a good idea, too?

In our opinion, travelers checks are as archaic as dinosaurs. They are not necessary,

Forget buying a portable generator!

Use your car or RV engine to generate clean 110 power with a CarGenerator. It’s cheaper, more reliable, and so light even a child can lift it. Use to power your RV accessories, and recharge batteries for continued use of CPAP machines, etc. Perfect supplement to solar on cloudy days. At home, use for backup power when the power grid goes down. Learn more.

Quick Tips

Thermostat not working right?

Longtime RVtravel.com reader and veteran RVer Steve Willey says: “Our digital thermostat kept the furnace on too long in cold weather and got over 80 inside. The culprit was the location of the thermostat on the panel side of the refrigerator enclosure. The refrigerator is isolated from room heat and vented to outdoors. In freezing weather cold air was surrounding the refrigerator and entering the thermostat through an overly large wiring hole behind it. Sealant and a sheet of foam behind the thermostat cured the problem.” Thanks, Steve!

Cover your rooftop air conditioner

Is your RV going to “sit tight” in one location for a while and not be used – either if it’s parked up north for the winter, or if you’ve been south for the winter and are heading north but leaving your RV south until next winter? Think about covering your rooftop air conditioner. It will protect it against UV damage, especially in the south, and keep debris out of the unit wherever it is.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Make sure the bed dimensionally is a good fit for you. An RV queen size is not a real queen size. But don’t worry if the mattress isn’t comfortable because most likely, it won’t be. You can change it out later.” —Dave Green

Random RV Thought

In the winter when the wind is howling, always be careful when opening the door of your RV. A sudden gust can grab the door as if it were a sail and rip it from your hand, thrusting it against the side of your rig, sometimes denting the siding or even smashing a window.

Device keeps fresh water tank clean

Tony Barthel writes: “The RV Inline Sanitizer is the simplest of solutions. It’s essentially a reservoir in which you put bleach and then use a source hose and a delivery hose to fill your fresh water tank. The sanitizer effectively adds the bleach as you fill the tank. It is truly that simple.” Read more about this nifty device here.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“We installed electric dump valves years ago. They have paid for themselves many times over.” —Ron Schafer

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Mike Gast. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com