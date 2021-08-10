Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 72

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021



RVing Basics

Do I need an awning for my rig?

If you spend a lot of time in the desert, other hot places, or in rainy climates, then it’s a good idea. An awning also adds a “porch” to your RV, which many RVers enjoy. Awnings are standard equipment on most trailers and larger motorhomes.

Are awnings hard to set up and take down?

No. On many Class A coaches they are fully automatic. On most other RVs it’s a fairly simple routine: release the locking lever and latches, use the awning rod to pull down on the strap and unroll the awning, lock in the rafter arms and then raise the main arms. Taking them down is just the reverse.

Don’t awnings ﬂap in the wind?

They can, but inexpensive “de-ﬂappers” are available to reduce wind noise. You can see what we’re referring to on Amazon.

Hey, speaking of awnings… Check out today’s tip of the day: Everything you need to know about cleaning your RV awning

Quick Tips

RV boot camps are highly recommended

For “newbies” and those just thinking about the RV lifestyle, find and attend an RV Boot Camp! The Escapees RV Club runs an excellent RVBC, often over a weekend. RVSEF and other groups offer RVBCs too. Mistakes made with RVs are often expensive and sometimes dangerous. The time and money spent attending an RVBC will be a wise investment! RVBC graduates are also smarter RV buyers. Thanks to John Koenig for this great tip!

License plate alert!

“Two thousand miles away from home, somebody stole our back license plate from our truck. We implore our fellow RVers to purchase Torx screws to help frustrate thieves.” —Thanks to AF in Reno!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Take your time. Research, research, research! Decide what you want the RV for and what you want in it. Research ad nauseam. Research the brand, the dealer, dealer support, the manufacturer, the manufacturer’s customer service. Don’t be in a hurry.” —Bob and Charlotte Champlin

Random RV Thought

The expectation of acquiring a new possession is often more exciting than the possession itself once you have it. Whether it’s a new chair, video game or newfangled tool, we dream about the item and how it will enhance our life. But once acquired, the product often becomes just another possession.

That’s not true with an RV, which continues to captivate most owners for years and years. Perhaps it’s because an RV is more than a “thing.” It’s a magic carpet that takes us on grand, memorable adventures. RVers who once traveled with their small children in an RV and then have to sell the RV years later can come to tears seeing all the memories drive away. An elderly couple, too old to travel anymore, will likely feel the same. RVs provide an ongoing source of wonder to those who own them. And unlike most of the miscellany in our lives, the passion an owner feels for an RV rarely dims.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“On my 2015 Dynamax DX3-37RB, I upgraded from the ‘eye candy’ crap OEM furniture that was not even remotely close to being comfortable, to custom replacements. HUGE improvement in comfort and usability. I did this in the second year of ownership. I’m closing in on six years of ownership and don’t regret paying for that upgrade at all. It IS sad that paying EXTRA for comfortable furniture is more the rule than the exception.” —John Koenig

