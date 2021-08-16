Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 76

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, August 16, 2021



Today’s Tip of the Day: Unlimited uses for coffee filters in your RV

RVing Basics

When we tell our friends we are going full-time, they tell us we are nuts. Our kids think we have lost our marbles. Are we really crazy to even consider traveling full-time in an RV?

No, as most full-timers would tell you if you asked them. It’s very common, however, for friends and family to have a tough time accepting such a huge lifestyle change in those close to them. Kids might worry about their parents’ safety or the absence of Grandma and Grandpa from their own children. Friends might even be envious. But determined, would-be full-timers follow their instincts and seldom have regrets.

My wife and I get along great, but we wonder how we would do in a conﬁned space if we went full-time?

This is important to consider. It’s pretty obvious that even in a large RV, a couple will not have as much personal space as in a regular house. Some couples, upon hitting the road full-time, discover they do not get along well in such close proximity. Others thrive. A good idea before selling the house is to take a long test trip to see how well you get along. If you end up wanting to strangle each other on a regular basis, stick to weekend outings.

Quick Tips

Hide-a-bed, hide-a-pain?

Many people find hide-a-beds stashed away in the dinette or couch to be pretty uncomfortable. Here are two suggestions from RVers on making them a bit more bearable: First, unfold a sleeping bag onto the bed and cover with a sheet. The sheet holds the bag in place, making it a bit softer. Or, another RVer puts down a piece of 4″ memory foam over the folded out bed. When the foam isn’t in use, he stores it under, or on, the master bed.

Trailer rocking?

If your trailer rocks, even with your stabilizers engaged, check your leaf springs. Worn leaf springs can create quite a seismic disturbance!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Join an RV club and go out each month. You’ve spent a lot of money buying your RV, so get out and enjoy it, and an RV club will help you do that!” —Curt

Random RV Thought

Always keep your motorhome or tow vehicle’s fuel and propane tanks filled up in case you need to rush out of town in an emergency.

Hanging out with mops and brooms

Most RVs aren’t equipped with broom closets. Got a basement storage compartment long or wide enough to stick those long-handled tools? Stick ’em up to the ceiling by attaching spring-loaded broom clips to the lid of the compartment. Here’s the ever-RV-popular Command Strips version.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“My best modification to my motorhome was adding solar. It allows us to boondock while not using the generator so much, keeps the batteries properly charged in outdoor storage, and charges batteries even while driving.” —John Bloxham

