Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 8

Wednesday, May 12, 2020



Tip of the Day: 6 tips for scoring a national park campsite

RVing Basics

What is a park model RV?

The RV Industry Association (RVIA) defines park model RVs as “a unique trailer-type RV that is designed to provide temporary accommodation for recreation, camping or seasonal use.” According to the RVIA, nearly 70 percent of park model RV owners locate their unit within several hours’ drive time from their primary residences and use them for weekend camping trips. Park models almost always remain in one place, rather than move from place to place like other RVs. They are more like small “mobile homes” than what most people consider a recreation vehicle. Another term the industry is beginning to use for these is “destination trailer.”

What’s a “slideout?”

A slideout is an option that allows RVers to expand the space inside their rigs once they reach their destination. At the touch of a button, a portion of a room – usually the living room or bedroom (or both) – slides out as much as two to three feet. Most RVs today, except small ones, include this option. Some units have two, three, four or even five slideouts and some Class A motorhomes have “full wall” slides. The interiors of RVs with slideouts are so spacious it’s hard to tell them from a regular home. It’s best to avoid slideouts that include the stove and refrigerator because of the weight which can put a strain on the slideout.

TIP: Before buying a particular RV with slideouts, be sure to see the RV with the slideouts fully retracted, as they will be on the road. With some models, you won’t be able to get to the bathroom, kitchen and/or bedroom, which would be very inconvenient when you wanted to pull over at a rest area to make lunch, use the bathroom or take a nap. We recommend you avoid buying these poorly designed rigs (which are fairly common).

Where can I learn if my truck can tow my travel trailer?

Trailer Life offers an annual guide, the “Good Sam Guide to Towing.” It outlines critical information about hauling travel trailers, fifth-wheels and truck campers. Visit https://www.trailerlife.com/trailer-towing-guides/ for a free guide. This Facebook group is also a good resource.

Quick Tips

Be sure to check your RV batteries frequently in hot weather

Traveling in hot country? It’s hard on people – and on RV batteries. Check the electrolyte level in your RV batteries often and keep them filled with distilled water.

Simple custom-sized trash cans

Finding suitably sized trash cans for RVing can be a hassle. Visit the plasticware section of your local discount store and pick up a plastic cereal storage container. The same bag the cashier packs it in (if it’s plastic) fits great for a trash can liner. If it threatens to slide around, use double-stick Velcro tape on the bottom.

Easy way to clean your showerhead

Can’t get your RV showerhead off to clean it? Fill up a plastic storage bag with white vinegar, “bag” the shower head, and hold it in place with a rubber band or other tie. Leave it hanging overnight to dissolve mineral deposits.

Another way to keep your awning shut while traveling

Worried your awning might open while traveling? Put the awning in “transport” position, then carefully bore through the closed awning arms, installing a snap lock safety pin. It’ll prevent the arms from opening up without first being removed.

Trailer stabilizers

Use a portable electric drill with the appropriately sized socket to run holes up and down your trailer stabilizers. Saves time and frustration. Also, bringing an extra battery or charger isn’t a bad idea – especially on long trips with lots of stops.

Thinking of buying an RV but not sure which to buy?

Keep up-to-date with our RV reviews, published every day! Click here to see them all.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

ROLL BACK: To work a deal backward. Instead of working with the purchase price and trying to determine a monthly payment, you would start with a known monthly payment and try to determine a selling price. It also means to “roll back” the odometer on an RV to make it worth more money – highly illegal.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“The warranty is pretty much useless. Take the time to learn how to fix things on the RV. Things will stop working, break, or y’all just want to improve something on the rig. It will be bloody expensive to have to rely on the dealer, or paying someone to do it.” — Fred Crowley

Random RV Thought

When you sleep in a hotel bed, you never know who slept there before you. In your RV, you always know.

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

New free directory lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models

How many different makes and models of RVs are there in America? RVtravel.com has the answer in a new, free, comprehensive 73-page directory that lists every U.S. manufacturer and every brand and model they make. “RVs: Who Makes What” is available free as a public service from RVtravel.com in PDF form. Learn more and/or download a free copy.

