Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 9

RVing Basics

I understand there are different ways that slideouts work. Are some better than others?

There are two types of slideouts, based on the type of equipment used to move them. Electric slides, generally found on smaller slideouts, use an electric motor for propulsion. They can be sensitive, so when buying an RV with an electric slideout, slide it in and out watching and listening closely. Hanging up while moving or making scraping or loud popping noises could indicate a problem. Electric motors can fail on these units, and gears can need replacement. Hydraulic slides use a pump and fluids to move the slide in and out and are more complex in design than electric units. Their failure points include valves, pumps, and hydraulic line leaks. They’re more often found on larger, heavier slideouts. If a slide shows any signs of glitches when in use, it’s best to get it looked at right away, rather than risk being stranded with a stuck slideout.

We have a lot of stuff. Which type of RV has the most storage space?

Class A motorhomes have the most capacity for motorized RVs, followed by Class Cs (space is very limited in Class B motorhomes). Larger units typically have more than smaller ones. If you are considering a towable RV, ﬁfth wheels usually have more storage space than travel trailers of equivalent size. Be sure when you consider storage space that you also consider how much weight an RV can accommodate. It’s easy to overload an RV, which if done repeatedly can shorten its life. And overloading can be dangerous to occupants as well.

Can I ride in an RV while it’s moving?

Yes, in a motorhome or truck camper, but keep all seat belts fastened. If a motorhome sleeps four, then it should have four seat belts. If it sleeps six, it should have six belts. But, except for rare occasions, it is not legal to ride in a travel trailer or fifth wheel trailer. We strongly advise you never, ever allow any passengers to ride in them even if it’s technically legal – too dangerous.

RV education you can trust from RV Education 101: Get instant access to RV Online Training.

Quick Tips

Keep your sink drain clean to avoid “stink”

Working in the RV galley generates all kinds of small waste particles. If they go down the sink drain, they can form a “stink generator,” and they can foul up your tank level probes. Head to the hardware store and obtain the appropriately sized stainless steel sink drain screen. Clean it out frequently – by tossing the contents in the trash, not down the drain.

Easy check for water leaks

Check your RV for plumbing system water leaks easily. With water in the fresh tank, turn on your water pump. After it shuts off, signaling the system is pressurized, it won’t turn on again until you “call for water.” If it does turn on, you have a leak.

Keep track of the fridge temperature

Keep a thermometer in your RV fridge and check it often. A remote reporting sensor-type thermometer placed inside the cooler is an easy read without hassle.

Check the battery’s water level before charging

Need to charge your batteries but the “water level” is low? Wait until after you’ve charged them, then fill. Exception: If the level is below the top of the plates, fill to just cover the plates, then charge. After charging, complete the “fill up.”

Easy tip to help back up the trailer

Trouble backing up your fifth wheel or travel trailer? You know that you need to turn the wheel the opposite direction of where you want the trailer tail to go, but training yourself is the hard part. Hold the steering wheel at the bottom with your hand – whichever way you move your hand when there, the trailer tail will follow.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

LOT LIZARD: The salespeople who stand around an RV dealership, usually in small groups of two or three, waiting for a customer to come along so they can pounce on them to make a sale.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Have a knowledgeable friend or professional inspect the RV prior to purchasing!” — Claude Comeau

Random RV Thought

Dumping the holding tanks on an RV sounds like a disgusting job. But it’s normally fast, easy and seldom unpleasant. Just wear gloves.

