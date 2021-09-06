Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 91

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, September 6, 2021



RVing Basics

Is it really feasible to retire in an RV?

Yes, and more and more people are doing it every day, joining the hundreds of thousands of RVers who have already sold their homes to travel full-time. An excellent group for full-time RVers is the Escapees. Beneﬁts include an excellent newsletter, mail forwarding service, regional and national get-togethers, local and special interest chapters, and a network of member-owned campgrounds and “boondocking sites” where members can stay at very low rates. Call 936-327-8873.

My husband and I have a lot of friends where we live now. We wonder if full-time RVers make friends in their travels or if they are pretty much on their own?

Interestingly, most full-timers who are not loners by nature make many friends as they travel, often meeting up with them again and again. Some RVers form caravans to travel from place to place. One thing you seldom hear full-timers complaining about is a lack of friends.

Quick Tips

One experienced RVer’s “bottom line” advice on new vs. used motorhomes

Since getting started with motor-homing twenty five years ago, I’ve bought two brand-new motorhomes, and more than a dozen used ones. I bought the new ones because at the time, I didn’t know any better and thought buying new was the safest way to go. I was wrong. I learned that when buying new, you can have just as many problems as when buying used. I also learned that when buying new, if you finance the purchase, you’ll likely be “upside down” on the resale value of the motorhome versus what you owe on it – often for most of the term of the loan. This makes it difficult and expensive if you want to sell or trade it in.

Buying a new motorhome should be a joyous occasion – and sometimes it is. But often the joy disappears when you discover defects in workmanship, handling issues and costly repairs not covered by warranty. Even though the new motorhomes I purchased didn’t give me the long-term joy I’d hoped for, I’m grateful to have gone through the process. Perhaps the most important thing I learned from the experience was how easy dealers make it to buy a new motorhome – as long as you have good credit. That said, many buyers of new motorhomes are delighted with the experience and are happy with what they paid and the quality of the motorhome they purchased. Many will have purchased a quality brand of motorhome from a reputable dealer that provides better-than-average before and after the sale support.

My advice: Don’t rush into the purchase of a new motorhome. Dealers know you’ll be in awe when you first walk into a new motorhome. They also know if they can get you to “sign on the dotted line” before you have time to go home and think about the purchase, it’ll be an easy sale. Again, be a reluctant buyer. Never purchase on the first visit. Do your research and if you do decide to buy, be a tough negotiator. —From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned. Available on Amazon

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“RVing will open up new worlds and experiences for you. But like everything worthwhile it has a learning curve. Educate yourself, be flexible, know your resources, always be learning, have fun, and keep your sense of humor. Looking for the good with wise eyes will serve you well.” —Laura

A road atlas for kids!

Give this National Geographic Atlas to your kids or grandkids before they hit the road. It features simplified yet real road maps of all 50 states, and interesting information on each place and route. There are even themed maps on nature, population, energy, climate, and more, that delve deeper into key issues. It makes a great gift! Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

If you ever need a car while you’re RVing, rent one. Enterprise will deliver to your campsite in many cases.

