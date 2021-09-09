Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 94

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Thursday, September 9, 2021



RVing Basics

Can I travel in Mexico and Canada with my RV?

Yes, but contact your insurance company ﬁrst to be sure you are covered. In Mexico, you will need a special policy. Be sure you do this, because if you get in an accident in Mexico without the proper insurance, you can get into a lot of trouble. For Mexico travel, your insurance must be issued by a recognized Mexican insurance company. You’ll need a passport or PASS card to get in and out of both Canada and Mexico. So be sure to check before starting your trip.

Unless you own your RV (and/or tow vehicle) outright, you’ll need a NOTARIZED letter from the lienholder, lender or rig owner granting you permission to use these vehicles in Mexico.

Additionally, if you drive your RV or travel trailer beyond Mexico’s “Free Zone,” you’ll need to purchase a Mexico Vehicle Import Permit. The Mexico Free Zone (Liberated Zone, Perimeter Zone, or Free Trade Zone) is an area along the Mexican international land borders running inward up to the point where Mexican Customs authorities have their first “interior” check point. This is usually about 12 to 16 miles from the border towns. There are exceptions on the Baja California Peninsula and places like Puerto Peñasco where it runs to the ocean front along the main highways. You DON’T need this permit if you stick to driving on the Baja Peninsula or the Sonora Free Zone. On the latter, the permit is required if you drive farther than Kilometer 98 on Mexican Federal Highway 15.

You may also be asked to have an internationally recognized credit card that bears the same name as the RV owner.

Quick Tips

Do you level your RV?

That’s a question repeatedly posted on RV forums – regarding leveling an RV when stopping at the end of the day. Here’s a typical response: “I try to get it relatively close unless it’s just for an overnight stop, in which case I don’t bother.” Unless it’s just an overnight stop? ALWAYS level your RV. Another comment tells you why: “I’m on my second Dometic 4-door. I level METICULOUSLY every time I stop to camp and I check level every morning. I refuse to go thru all that replacement AGAIN.” RV refrigerators need to be level to work properly, and to prevent damage. No absorption-type RV refrigerator has ever read the fine print that says, “Don’t count the damage caused by operating off-level if it’s only overnight.” Seriously, damage to an RV cooling unit is CUMULATIVE, and every “only overnight” adds up. Can’t level? Shut off the fridge.

Tire air loss

Did you know that your tires can lose up to two psi of air pressure every month? That means if the RV sat in storage for three or four months the tires could be seriously underinflated. Try to get in the habit of checking tire pressure before each trip you take with your RV. Always check the tire pressure when the tires are cold (before traveling more than one mile.) Don’t forget to check your automobile tires periodically, too. —Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“The blue ribbon and trophy for being the first one up that big hill was won long ago. So pay attention to your vehicle, take your time and realize that going slow gives you the best view.” —Jerry Glazman

Random RV Thought

This is a bad situation: You pull into a campground beneath a beautiful pine tree. You dine,

enjoy a campfire, then go to sleep. At dawn, a loud “boom” explodes on your rooftop, waking you from your peaceful slumber. Then there’s a second, and a third! Explosives on the roof? No, just a squirrel dining above on pine cones, dropping them when done. You step outside and see him 50 feet above you. You say “Shoo!” and he looks at you with authority and says, “No, the food is good and you can’t do anything about it.” And you realize that we humans do not always have the upper hand with nature, even small rodents.

