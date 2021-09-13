Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 96

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, September 13, 2021



RVing Basics

I want to take my large family on an RV trip, and am interested in renting a large Class A motorhome rather than a Class C, which seems to be the standard rental unit. Can you recommend a good place?

Try El Monte RV or Cruise America, both of which have locations around the states. They rent both Class C and Class A motorhomes. Get info on the web at ElMonteRV.com or CruiseAmerica.com. As an alternative, you can rent an RV from private owners through a referral agency, too. Try Outdoorsy.com or RVshare.com.



Isn’t there an awful lot to learn and remember about RVing?

It can seem daunting at ﬁrst. Many RVers put together checklists to help them remember everything. It also helps to follow routines. Do things in the same order each time and try to avoid distractions. For example, don’t stop to chat while you are hitching up your trailer or toad. Finish the job, then tell your neighbor farewell.

Quick Tips

Check your campsite if you must get online

If you depend on a reliable internet connection when you camp, be sure to check a potential campsite before setting up. It could be in a dead zone in the campground, where the Wi-Fi, cell phone or hot spot won’t work. Even campsites a few spaces apart may make a difference.

“Pirate” (pilot) light stealing your precious gas?

“Unless you are using your oven a lot, leave the pilot light turned off when you are not cooking. It uses a surprising amount of propane.” From “Motorhomes Made Easy”

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I would tell a new RVer to slow down and take your time. Don’t do 400-mile days with all one-night stops. Explore an area. Relax. Don’t drive interstates. Take state highways and scenic byways. It’s the journey, not the destination!” —Chris

Random RV Thought

On those occasions when you’re traveling by car and not with an RV, and you pull into a rest area, you can get a little bit depressed. It happens when see happy RVers walking in and out of their RVs, or maybe you see them sitting inside having a snack. You stare at them and realize that all you have is a car, which is totally boring compared to an RV.

