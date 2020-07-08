Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #2

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

July 8, 2020

RVing BASICS

What’s the difference between a campground and an RV park?

Public facilities like those found on government lands are almost always called campgrounds. Privately owned campgrounds are usually called RV parks, but not always. RV parks that cater to luxury RVs are often called RV resorts, although the term is often used by less-than-luxurious parks to spiff up their image.

Is an RV protected from being hit by lightning?

It can be, but not always. While you, yourself, will probably survive a direct lightning hit while sitting inside of a metal (aluminum) RV, fiberglass and canvas RVs don’t offer this type of protection. And a direct lightning strike on your RV will probably blow out all of the electrical systems. Even a nearby lightning ground strike can travel up your shore power cord, blow up your surge protector or EMS, and destroy your RV’s internal wiring. It’s best practice to unplug you RV from pedestal power and seek shelter in a large building during severe electrical storms. Learn more about RV electricity by signing up for Mike Sokol’s monthly RV Electricity Newsletter.

Should I wear gloves while dumping the holding tanks?

When we surveyed RVers on this question, about three-quarters reported that they did, indeed, wear gloves while dumping, which you should do. If not and you have an open cut on your hand, if bacteria should enter it you could end up in a bad way. Disposable gloves are best. Please don’t leave your “used” gloves lying around at the dump station — throw them away in an appropriate trash can or take them with you for disposal.

QUICK TIPS

Correct RV tire pressure saves tires

Keeping RV tires at the right inflation saves them. Too much pressure — uneven tread wear. Too little pressure — risk ruining the tires from overheating, plus uneven wear. Tires give off air even without actual “leaks,” so check them before you start out on a trip, and at least weekly on the road.

Make sure your sealant is sealing

Check sealants around windows, doors and roof vents often. Sealant does “dry out,” and cracked sealant can lead not only to air leaks (making it harder to heat and cool your rig) but, worse, can allow water in that can lead to expensive damage.

Handy bedside water glass holder

Space tight in the bedroom? No room for a water glass? Your local auto parts store has a great selection of folding cup holders that can screw onto a nearby wall or bulkhead.

Hint for safer parking

Ever find you need to park the rig with part of it “sticking out” in traffic, either on a street or in a parking lot? Pick up a set of “sport cones” from Walmart. A little shorter than standard traffic cones, they still stick out like sore thumbs, are inexpensive, and can be easily stored near the driver (or navigator) seat. Great for marking an “occupied” campsite, too.

Use big enough leveling blocks

Got leveling blocks for under the tires? Make sure the blocks are big enough that the tire sits completely on the block — not overhanging it. Dually rig owners, BOTH the tires must be supported, not just “one or ‘tuther.”

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

