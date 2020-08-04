Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #21

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Where should I get insurance for my RV?

Check with your present auto insurer if you’re happy with the company or agent, but only if it offers policies specifically for RVs. If you plan to live full-time in an RV, be sure your policy covers you – many companies will not insure RVs used full-time (so read the fine print). Two popular companies that cater to RVers are Progressive and GEICO.

Is RV insurance expensive?

Statistically, RVers are good drivers and insurance companies take that into account when setting rates. You will likely be surprised at the moderate rates.

I operate a business from my RV. Do I need special insurance?

It depends on who you ask. One representative from a prominent RV insurance brokerage told us they’d never heard of such a thing. Another RVer reported that he had a claim rejected when his insurance company ruled that because he made money from videos he monetized on YouTube that he was operating a business, which violated his policy. It’s best to ask any insurance company about its policy. And definitely get the answer in writing!

Quick Tips

Safer parking in parking lots

If you park your tow rig and trailer in a “normal” parking lot, you’re likely hanging out into the driving lane. When making a short stop in a lot, put “safety cones” out in the drive lane to make sure oncoming drivers really see the rig.

Brighten your taillights

Taillights can get dim from dirty contacts. Make sure there’s no power to the taillights, then pull the bulbs. Use steel wool to clean bulb contacts and base; do the same for the contacts and base of the taillight fixture.

Where to mount your new flat screen TV

Replacing on old “tube”-style TV with a flat screen in your RV? Think about mounting the new flat screen on a swing-arm mount that’s attached inside the old TV’s cabinet. You can swing the TV into the cabinet any time, and out for viewing from different areas of the coach. And no need to rebuild the cabinet to accommodate the new TV, provided it fits in the hole.

GPS home security advice

A sage RVer warns to never put your “home” coordinates in your GPS. If a crook steals your GPS and keys, he knows right where to go to clean you out.

Less messy way to repack wheel bearings

Repacking your trailer wheel bearings? It’s a good idea to do it every year, but many hate the job because it can be so messy. When repacking the bearings, wear nitrile gloves. They don’t tear, and they’ll keep the goo off your hands.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

STICKS: Reference given to the borrower’s furniture he puts up as collateral on a small loan, such as when he borrows the money for the down payment on the RV he is getting ready to buy.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“The first thing I would tell my friend who is buying an RV is to learn campground etiquette and respect his new neighbors and respect himself. Most RVers do a good job, but more and more people do not. Loud music, outside TV, uncontrolled kids and dogs will increase as the RV population increases.” — Johnny Whiddon

Random RV Thought

If you will be using your RV in the winter or storing it outside, be sure to have its roof inspected for leaks. A leak can severely damage your RV’s structure, an often very costly repair.

