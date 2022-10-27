Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 104

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Thursday, October 27, 2022

RVing Basics

Inspector Detector?

Replaced your detectors lately? Pull your smoke, LP, and carbon monoxide detectors down and check their labels. Detectors are “good” within a certain date, and even if they seem to be “working” after the expiration date, don’t risk it – replace them. Here are some combination smoke/CO/LP detectors from Amazon.

Pulling trailers in the mountains

If you plan to pull a trailer through mountainous regions, take caution. A gas engine will lose 3 to 4 percent of its available power for every 1,000 feet above sea level. Ford Motor Company recommends a reduction in gross vehicle weights and gross combined weights of 2 percent for every 1,000 feet above sea level to maintain performance. —From Mark Polk, RV Education 101.



Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised, such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Quick Tips

Leak behind the toilet?

The Number One suspect for a leak behind the toilet is your fresh water valve. These guys often leak if they were not properly winterized. The hardest part of the job? Probably getting the toilet pulled loose from the bathroom! Unless you’re a contortionist, space limitations usually require a remove-fix-reinstall operation.

A better use for dishwater

Reader Thelma T. saw a tip about keeping plenty of water in your black tank. Thelma says: “A tip I saw and have shared often is to place a plastic dish pan in the kitchen sink for washing dishes. When done, dump the dishwater down the toilet. This not only adds water to the black tank, it helps decrease odors and also frees space in the gray tank for showers.” Thanks, Thelma!

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Pack only the bare necessities. Add or remove as you camp in all locations.” —Suze Southwell

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco 42141 (Model FUR 200) Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check which one will fit your vent. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

When driving or pulling an RV, be careful of low-hanging objects when you pull into a campground or gas station. Low branches can be nasty to RV exteriors and so can roof overhangs. There is, however, an advantage to hitting one of these obstacles: You will end up with an extra source of air conditioning, but probably not the type you would want.

RESOURCES:

