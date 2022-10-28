Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 105

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Friday, October 28, 2022

RVing Basics

Fire pits in campgrounds

QUESTION: We are newbies, so please excuse the silly question. Does a campsite usually have a fire pit, and where do you get the wood for it? I have seen lots of places along the road that sell it, so am thinking that is usual.

ANSWER: Public campgrounds most often have a fire pit. That includes those in national and state parks, national forests and other areas operated by government agencies. Some public campgrounds will have wood available. Perhaps half of commercial RV parks have them, and firewood is for sale (good profit). It’s fine to buy wood from along the road near the campground, but sometimes it will be green and burn poorly. Many supermarkets sell wood – perhaps a little pricey, but usually dry and good quality. Do not carry wood with you that you brought from a different area. That is illegal in many places because the wood can transport bugs/beetles that are harmful to forests. And always check that there are no local fire restrictions and be fire safe!

Quick Tips

Wear gloves while dumping

Most RVers wear gloves when dumping their holding tanks. But many do not. Keep in mind if you do not wear gloves and have even a tiny cut on your hand, you could pick up a very nasty bacteria, which could lead to serious medical issues later. Inexpensive disposable gloves are best and can be purchased at most RV parts stores, RV parks and Amazon.

Check out this handy tip about where to store gloves for dumping.

Tip about choosing a campsite

Here are a few things to remember when picking a campsite you may not have thought about. Before leveling up, be sure there is room around your RV for your slide out (or slide outs) to fully extend. If you plan to extend your awning be sure there is room for that, too. And if tree branches, no matter how small, are touching your RV, consider moving slightly to avoid them. If the wind comes up, the noise of them rubbing against your rig could be annoying, and branches could scratch the RV. And always look up: If there are tree limbs with pine cones or fruit that squirrels might like to munch on, it could be very jarring when the rodents finish dining on them and drop them on your roof (“bombs away!”).

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Are you a ‘camper’ or a ‘traveler’? The answer can help separate your ‘needs’ from your ‘wants.'” —Steve

Random RV Thought

Do not throw away your favorite old shirt, even if your spouse orders you to. Instead, put it in the closet of your RV. It will be perfect for wearing around a campground or by the campfire. And you will be happy wearing it again.

Travel off the beaten path…

