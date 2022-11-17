Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 119

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Thursday, November 17, 2022

RVing Basics

Protect your shore power plug from damage

When not using your shore power plug, it’s possible your plug prongs could get bent. Tom Hart suggests this solution: “To save your plug from damage, get an adapter plug for your 30-amp or 50-amp power cord and use it when unplugging or storing your cord. These can save the plug-in end of your AC power cord from damage.” Thanks, Tom!

Dump tanks at fairgrounds

Looking for a place to dump your tanks? Check out county fairgrounds. Many have dump stations where you can dump inexpensively – sometimes for free.

Check your tow hitch regularly

Add checking your tow hitch to your walk-around-at-rest-stop inspection list. A funny noise could be a need for lubrication – or something far more sinister.

Quick Tips

Lighting the storage area under bed

Bernd K. offers this suggestion to light up the storage area under a bed: “12-volt LED strips are safe, draw little current, and their flat dimensions are not likely to make physical contact with any item in under-bed storage.” Thanks for the suggestion, Bernd!

Checking your transmission fluid level

When using the dipstick, check your transmission fluid level when it is warm. For Allison electronic transmissions, use the appropriate sequence of pressing console shift buttons and noting the results on the digital readout. Change the fluid according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, and top up with the approved fluid. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Do NOT buy a new RV. Buy one that is a couple of years old. The price is probably 30% (or more) cheaper than a new RV. It has basically the same bells and whistles and any major issues have been fixed by the previous owner. New RVs only come with a 1-year warranty (absolutely ridiculous for such an expensive vehicle) and the RV will spend most of the first year sitting at the dealer’s repair yard waiting for them to fix it. Don’t plan on the RV dealers honoring the warranty or treating you as a valued customer. Once you sign on the dotted line, all the dealer cares about is getting you out the door so they don’t have to deal with you anymore.” —Greg T.

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco 42141 (Model FUR 200) Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check which one will fit your vent. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

Before making a reservation at an unfamiliar campground or RV park, check it out on Google Earth or Google Maps. Unless it’s heavily wooded, you will learn how much room is between sites, how neat it is, and if the park is by a highway, train tracks or another area where it might be unusually noisy. A street view of the park is also helpful in determining if it’s “your kinda place.”

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

