Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 16

Beginner's Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com.

Monday, June 27, 2022



RVing Basics

Can I trust that an RV salesman will tell me the truth?

Not necessarily. He/she will try to sell you the RV and as many add-ons as possible—an extended warranty, insurance, roadside assistance, tire protection, etc.—which are high-profit items. Some salespersons are perfectly honest, but others will say just about anything to make the sale and then ramp up the price with additional products, often priced far higher than elsewhere. It’s hard to tell the good ones from the bad ones. Most salesmen and saleswomen are paid by commission, so they use whatever techniques they can to sell you an RV. Never buy on your first RV sales buying outing, no matter what the pitch. Do your homework. Take your time.

Do you have a quick tip about identifying a good salesperson?

Ask him or her if they currently own an RV or have in the past. If not, be cautious. Also, ask the salesperson how long he or she has been with the dealership: If it’s been for years, that’s a good sign. Keep in mind, too, that the first thing a salesperson will do is try to earn your trust. He’ll ask you if you have dog. You say “Yes.” “Aren’t they great?” he’ll say, trying to establish common ground. He/she might ask, “Do you plan to bring your grandchildren along on trips?” and you’ll say, “Oh, yes. I know they’ll love it.” The salesman will say, “My grandkids love traveling with my wife and me.” Etc. The salesman knows what he’s doing. He wants you to think of him as a friend, whose pitch you will then buy “hook, line and sinker.” Be careful.

How can I tell if there are any recalls on a used motorhome I’m considering buying?

Check out the National Highway Trafﬁc Safety Administration’s recall database here. RVtravel.com publishes recalls as they are issued. If you haven’t already, sign up to receive our free newsletters here.

Quick Tips

Watch your rear!

“Here is a tip I use while driving down the highway. I installed a Fresnel lens on the rear window of my 31-foot Class C motorhome to enable me to see close to the rear of the rig. Doing this gives me the added advantage of being able to know when I’ve passed another vehicle and it’s far enough behind to allow me to change lanes. When I can see the headlights of the overtaken vehicle in the Fresnel lens, it’s safe to go. The normal rearview or side-view mirrors do not give a good estimate of how far ahead of the overtaken vehicle you are.” Thanks to Fred C.!

Quick way to sanitize the public water hose connection

Worried about what the last guy may have done to the water hose connection at your site or at the filling area? Get yourself a bottle of “spray Clorox” and spritz the water tap threads before hooking on your own hose.

Easy protection for your real-glass glassware!

“Put wine or other glasses in an old white cotton sock. I have had these fall from an overhead cabinet into the sink and never a chip, crack or breakage. I hope this can be posted so that others can enjoy a glass of wine (or other beverage) without having to resort to plastic cups.” Cheers to Trish Doyle!

Clean water stains off your RV ceiling

Water stains on your RV ceiling? Take a clean sponge, soak it with hydrogen peroxide, straight out of the bottle. Carefully rub the stain with sponge and follow up with a clean paper towel. Best to test an inconspicuous spot first, and be sure the floor below the area of the ceiling you’re working on is protected from drips.

“Exercise” your generator

Don’t just exercise the pooch, exercise the generator, too. Fire it up and run it at half-load (or more) for two hours each month.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

MOUSE HOUSE: Slang term used for a finance company.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Don’t be in a hurry and remember you are going to make mistakes.” — Dr. Willie Live

Random RV Thought

Carry an extra 10 feet of sewer hose with appropriate fittings installed just in case the (campground) sewer is located too far from your waste outlet for your regular hose to reach. And an extra water hose is a good idea, too – 10 feet will probably suffice.

By RV Travel publisher Chuck Woodbury

Book for newbie RVers a must-have!

