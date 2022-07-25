Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 36

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, July 25, 2022



RVing Basics

What are the advantages and disadvantages of a private campground over a public one?

Each has its pluses, and it’s difﬁcult to generalize. However, the plus side to a private campground (usually) is that full hookups are available (electric, water and sewer), and it’s likely that other amenities will be available like Wi-Fi, telephones, laundry, playgrounds, swimming pool, TV lounge, propane, and a small general store. Private campgrounds also tend to be located closer to towns and/or tourist areas. Public campgrounds, on the other hand, like those in state and national parks and national forests, are more often in scenic or recreational areas, and campsites may be larger and more private. But we generalize here. Individual parks, private and public, vary hugely in appearance, location and amenities.

I have heard that some campgrounds will not allow RVs older than ten years to stay there. Is this true?

Yes, it’s true. The park is trying to prevent old, beat-up RVs from trashing their appearance. Some parks will ask you to send a photo of your older RVer before letting you make a reservation. The solution is to drive something that isn’t old and ugly – or simply avoid such parks.

Is it true that some RV parks do not allow children?

It’s only true in some regions popular with retirees, usually “snowbird” RV parks where older folks head for the winter. A few of these private “senior-only” parks (most of them located in Arizona or Florida) will even deny camping to anyone under 55 (with exceptions). But all public campgrounds allow people of every age, as do perhaps 99 percent of all private RV parks.

Reality TV show spotlights stupid RVers

This is horrifying. The star named Andrei, of a TV reality show titled 90 Day Fiance, sets off at the wheel of a motorhome for an insane 400-mile trip. Why is it insane? Because nobody knows the first thing about RVing or RVs, and so they pack 11 people and a film crew into the motorhome and set off on a [badly] made-for-TV adventure. Learn more and watch a video clip!

Quick Tips

Do one final walk-around before departure

You may have a mental “departure checklist,” but Richard S. suggests a “once more around the block” approach. You “think” you got it all, but before turning the key, just walk around “one more time” to double-check. Citing his own experience, Richard wrote, “A couple of times I have found something loose, hatch cover not locked, antenna up, etc., especially on the tow dolly (forgot to put the pin that locks the platform down). I painted the pin red so it stands out. Would have been a disaster had I not done one more walk around.” Thanks, Richard!



Important RV park Wi-Fi tips

Planning on using RV park Wi-Fi? Before you park, ask: Does your signal cover the entire park, or just my site? Is there an extra charge for using Wi-Fi? Do I need to know the network name (SSID) or a password? If you do, ask for the information when you make your reservation so if you get in after the office is closed, you’ll still be able to log onto the Wi-Fi service.

“Polish” those pesky ants

Here’s a “one we haven’t tried, but” tip: Faithful reader PennyPA swears by the use of Glade furniture spray — not just for quick dust-ups, but for chasing pesky ants out of your rig. Says our informant: “(1) It’s safer to use around pets (but still follow the instructions). (2) It kills the ants immediately and if you spray along a trail of them, it kills the ants on the trail and acts as a repellent for almost a week. (3) It’s much less expensive than ant spray. (4) It smells so much better than ant spray! We currently are using apple/cinnamon but, so far, it appears any fragrance will work.” She adds a cautionary note — unless you like the sound of your smoke alarm, keep the spray away from it. Thanks, PennyPA!



Measure your RV at its full height

After reading a story on the importance of measuring and knowing your rig’s height to avoid “low bridge” problems, Richard B. adds an important reminder: If your rig has an air suspension system, be sure to start up your rig and let the air bags fill before measuring your height. Thanks, Richard!

Help your RV fridge cool down faster

Want to speed up the “pre-cooling” process when you first turn on your RV refrigerator? If you have room in the sticks-and-bricks freezer, toss in two or three-gallon milk jugs filled not quite to the top with water. When starting the RV fridge, stuff these “cold ones” in the warm refrigerator and it’ll cool faster. Put a rag or towel underneath each to catch condensation.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

MICKEY: Slang term used to describe a down payment loan that is arranged by the dealership. This is referred to as completing a deal in a Mickey Mouse way.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“First and foremost is have enough financial resources to properly maintain the RV and fix anything the warranty does not cover (most things). Remember that if it says ‘RV’ the cost of parts and repairs is usually much more than the same repair at home. Think of it this way: You are pulling or driving the equivalent of your house down the road hitting bumps, potholes, etc., and something will break – and the cost of repairs can shock even the deepest pockets. That said, buying an RV from a manufacturer with a quality reputation might cost more but be less expensive going down the road.” —Arthur Jacobson

Random RV Thought

It can be depressing when you’re traveling by car and not with an RV, and you pull into a rest area and see happy RVers walking in and out of their RVs, or maybe inside having a snack. As you observe them you realize that all you have is a car, which is totally boring compared to an RV.

