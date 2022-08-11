Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 49

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Why would I want to equip my RV with a generator?

To use it to power an air conditioner, microwave, electric heater or other major power-eaters and to charge your automotive and deep cycle batteries when you are dry camping (camping without utility hookups).

Is a generator really necessary?

No. If you don’t have big power needs while “boondocking,” then you don’t need a generator. Face it, if you never use it or seldom use it, you’re just carrying along extra weight and using space that could be used for storage. If you’re financing an RV that came equipped with a generator, over time it will cost you a lot more than its sticker price when interest rates are figured in. If you ever decide you need a generator you can have one installed at any time. Some people simply buy a small portable generator like those made by Honda and Yamaha.

What kitchen appliances come with RVs?

Most everything you have at home. Microwaves come in all but the least expensive units, and many RV kitchens even include built-in coffee makers. RVs come fully furnished with furniture and appliances that include stove, oven, refrigerator and kitchen sink. Unlike a regular home, where you have to buy furnishings and appliances, an RV is basically ready to live in.

Quick Tips

More advice on paying close attention when setting up or breaking down for travel

Monte Kern writes about a concern for RVers when trying to set up or break down for road travel – that is, the dangers of getting distracted while setting up/tearing down, especially hooking/unhooking. “I am always surprised when other RVers insist on trying to visit at that particular time. I understand non-RVers, but not RVers, being a distraction. Our method of defusing this situation: My wife will come to my rescue and engage any chatterboxes while I concentrate on my routine, especially while hooking up our toad. Even then, it is possible to make mistakes. I recently pulled out of our spot with the emergency brake set and flat-spotted the rear toad tires. We do have a routine where my wife watches the tow bar click in and the wheels roll, right after we check the lights. Somehow we goofed this one time and now we need two new toad tires. It has made us somewhat paranoid and MUCH more careful to follow our routine.” Thanks for the important reminder, Monte!

Be careful with your Hitch-Grip!

Traveler Mel Goddard writes this cautionary note: “Be careful when using your ‘Hitch-Grip’ [hitch lifting and coupling tool] on a rotating ball hitch; it can spin off and drop the hitch-head on your toes. Reese has one such ball (that I have), and if it should rotate in the hitch-grip, it will fall off, straight down. Missed my toes by two inches!” Thanks for the warning, Mel!

Safe under-bed storage advice

Regarding accessing “under-bed” storage, Larry Piech sent along this warning. Writing about gas struts that can sometimes fail, Larry observed: “Not only did the struts not hold our bed up, it pulled the screws out of the wood frame holding the strut assemblies in place. To solve the issue I moved the two strut assemblies towards the bottom of the bed eight inches. Guess what? The bed stays up, no torn out screws, and it’s a whole lot easier to raise and lower. Math at work here!” Thanks, Larry, for the elevating suggestion.

Don’t get bug spray on your glasses

Brian Jensen relates this warning to us out-of-doors types: “Spray bug repellent like OFF may pit your glasses and plastic watch crystals. I recently sprayed myself in a breeze and got some on my glasses. Even though I tried washing it off almost immediately, I have ruined my no-line lenses. Then I looked on the can and in tiny print it does warn that it can do that.” Thanks, Brian!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Go slow and stay focused. Get all the information you can to make a sound purchase. Confer with other RV owners – an awesome source of free information.” —Ted Raymond

Random RV Thought

If you keep your RV on your property and you have kids, then you probably know how much those kids love to play with their friends in the RV. It’s like their private clubhouse. So, if you yearn for a little peace and quiet around the house, dispatch the kids out into the RV with some snacks and a board game or two. They’ll be happy and you’ll have peace.

