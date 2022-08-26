Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 60

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Do RVs have both hot and cold water?

Yes. Virtually all RVs have a water heater (six gallons is most common), powered by propane or electricity (flip a switch to choose). The water will heat up in about 15 minutes and provide an adequate shower.

How do you take a shower in an RV?

If you are relying on your onboard water supply and waste water tanks, generally you’ll have to be a water miser. However, if your rig is fully hooked up to water and sewer you can shower just like at home. When “boondocking” or camping without water hookups, RVers generally take a “Navy” shower — ﬁrst getting themselves wet, then soaping with the water turned off, and then rinsing. You’d be surprised how little water it takes when you conserve this way. The hot water tank on even the smallest RV will provide enough hot water for one comfy shower before heating up again for the next one. And when brief “Navy” showers are taken, one tank of hot water will be easily adequate for many showers, depending on how efficiently the bather controls the water flow.

Quick Tips

Speed bumps and cabinet doors

Purchase the “childproof” latches for cabinets. Get the ones that reach across both cabinet handles where you have matching doors. Don’t get the ones that attach to the inside of the cabinet door. Latch those doors together when you drive and be sure to go over those speed bumps dead slow. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

Clean iron-stained porcelain toilet with toothpaste

One time when camping in a park with heavily iron concentrated water our porcelain toilet bowl got badly stained by the iron. I tried many things to get rid of the reddish-brown stains. Finally I gave a whitening toothpaste a try and voila, the stains scrubbed right off. Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Buy and install a ‘blade valve’ right at the point you connect your sewer hose. This WILL eliminate any surprises when you remove the sewer cap on your RV!!” —Larry Byers

Random RV Thought

The next best thing to actually being on an RV trip is studying a road map before going and dreaming of what’s to come.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“We have made several alterations and modifications in our RV since we purchased it 1.5 years ago, but I feel the most important one made is the full security system. This system includes all doors contacted, smoke detection, temp and water sensors in critical locations and cellular connections for monitoring. This allows us to remotely monitor our RV by smartphones for security, power outage, arm/disarm, water leaks, low temp and fire. If an alarm occurs we can notify the authorities for response. One of our favorite features is that we can leave the toy hauler rear door open for view and fresh air and still have the security system on for the screen doors. We have done this at night and not worried about unwanted visitors in the RV. With this system, we no longer worry about theft of the unit or break-ins while away from the RV and, best of all, we sleep better with the security system on. We do use the security system year-round, even when closed up for the winter. The security system brand is DSC and the communication system is Alarm.com.” —Steve Lawrence

