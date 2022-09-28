Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 83

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022



RVing Basics

What are the best guides to campgrounds?

The only major directory still published is from the Good Sam Club. It’s primarily a guide to commercial RV parks rather than public campgrounds. It’s available at Camping World and most RV dealer stores. KOA publishes a free annual directory of its campgrounds that also includes a good road atlas of the USA and Canada. There is a plethora of information on campgrounds and other camping areas on the Internet, and there are several fine campground apps available for tablets and smartphones, both Android and Apple.

I need to get online. Do campgrounds offer Wi-Fi service?

Increasingly, yes. But if you really, really need to get online, don’t depend on the campground’s Wi-Fi service. It is often unavailable or painfully slow because too many other RVers are hogging the limited bandwidth by watching videos. Sometimes the Wi-Fi system itself may not reach the entire park. Some parks will charge for a faster service. If you want to be sure the Wi-Fi is adequate for your needs, call the park. It’s not a bad idea to drive through the park before selecting a site, if allowed, as the Wi-Fi may be excellent in one area but weak or nonexistent in others.

How else can I get Internet access away from public Wi-Fi?

Check with your wireless phone provider (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.). You may be able to use your cell phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot. Better yet, buy a Mi-Fi device that can be connected to a cellular network to provide internet access for five to ten devices. Our experience is that Verizon has the most reliable coverage, including in rural areas.

Keep insects, rodents and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Quick Tips

Freezing leftovers?

You probably already know that you should never put hot food in the freezer. That can cause nearby food to partially thaw and then refreeze, and may alter its texture and taste. Always let your food cool to almost room temp, and then cool even further in the refrigerator before transferring to the freezer. Be sure the food has room in the container to expand when it freezes.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I would tell purchasers of new RVs to expect to spend time in your dealer’s repair facility. So make sure to select a dealer that will treat you well and advocate with the brand and manufacturer of your unit. Spend some time at the dealership and observe how they treat customers. Read comments from customers following repairs. You will find that when you sign your purchase contract dealers do not warranty anything. Service and strong advocacy by the dealer is important.” —Robert D. Smith

50 States, 5,000 Ideas, perfect gift for RVer!

Random RV Thought

In a bad windstorm, pull off the road and wait for weather conditions to calm down. One big gust of wind can toss your RV into another lane or off the road. So just wait it out and be safe.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“–Upgraded suspension – tows a lot better

–Both LP tanks were on the same side – split them, one on each side

–Added insulation to front storage bay – using 2″ R-13 Dbl. foil-faced foam board

–Had the original Bristol dump valves removed – they leaked like a sieve – and Valterra valves installed

–Plugged all holes that vermin could use to get inside

–Moved spare tire from underside front to rear bumper

–Installed spare battery opposite side of original

Just think if the manufacturers of RVs would only do a better job of building them, one would not have to go through what I have done to make my RV more enjoyable…” —Travilenman

