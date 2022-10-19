Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 98

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

The ABCs of RVing book (and Kindle book) by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury. Essential for newbie RVers.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

RVing Basics

The Seven C’s of Camping

Care – We will care how we camp by being considerate of others. Caution – We will use caution in the use of camping equipment both on the road and at the campsite. We will handle fire and flammable fuels so as not to endanger others or ourselves. We will improve our camping skills, knowing the right way is the safest way. Courtesy – We will practice politeness because it enhances the camping experience. We will respect the privacy of others, control our children and leash our dogs. Cleanliness – We will be clean in our camping habits and teach our children the importance of cleanliness. We will pick up litter no matter who left it and be proud of the campsites we leave behind. Cooperation – We will observe the letter and spirit of camping regulations and rules established to protect our enjoyment of the outdoors. We will work cooperatively with others to make it better for everyone. Conservation – We will protect the environment in which we enjoy camping and help those whose job it is to guard and wisely manage our country’s natural resources. We will endeavor to leave a better outdoors for those who follow us. Common Sense – We will apply common sense to every situation, knowing that reason, understanding and humor make camping better for ourselves and others.

Quick Tips

No oven in your rig? Here’s an alternative

“Since our RV does not have an oven we find a toaster oven, a medium-sized one, does a great job baking and cooking foods that otherwise you would have to use a stove or microwave for. I don’t microwave food unless in a hurry.” Another hot tip, thanks to Jillie.

Another battery fill solution for close quarters

“The standard battery service bottle doesn’t work in my Bounder 38N battery compartment – too tall. I use a squirt bottle with a nozzle, attaching a length of 1/4-inch vinyl tubing to the spray port. I add the distilled water by placing the tube in the service opening and pumping the spray nozzle. I use a flashlight and mirror to check the level. Thanks to Phil Atterbery for yet another solution to one of RVing’s sticky situations.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Get a good solar panel. We park in Forest Service campgrounds and our solar runs everything but the microwave and AC. Never run out of power!” —Jeri Lessley

Two of the best black tank dumpin’ gadgets

Tony Barthel writes: “Dealing with the black tank is one of the least enjoyable parts of the RV lifestyle. When a product comes along that makes the process even a little bit friendlier, I’m in. As such, two Camco products have really made my black tank dealings less miserable and have taken some of the frustration out of parts of this process.” Read more about these two helpful products here.

Random RV Thought

Whenever you can, get off the Interstates and drive the back roads. You’ll battle fewer big rig trucks and get up close and personal with scenery and the local population. Pause often along the main streets of small towns, have lunch, or maybe just a milkshake. Drop by the general store and buy the local paper. It’s 10 times more fun taking a back road than speeding along a boring Interstate.

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.