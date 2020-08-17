Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #30

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, August 17, 2020



RVing Basics

Can I pull a travel trailer with my family car?

In many cases, yes. New lightweight towables are popular these days and can be pulled by most six-cylinder cars (and some four-cylinder ones) and sport utility vehicles. Lightweight towables are generally less than 26 feet long and 4,000 pounds or less, with most of the features of heavier units. They typically retail for $12,000 to $26,000. Some small folding camping trailers or teardrop-type trailers can even be pulled behind most four-cylinder cars.

I own a small SUV. Can I pull a trailer with it?

Probably, but be careful. The length of a tow vehicle’s wheelbase is very important. If it’s too short for the trailer it’s pulling, the driver can lose control almost instantly – very bad news. If you question whether you can pull a particular trailer with your SUV be sure you are absolutely certain it is up to the task by asking an expert (and not just an RV salesman, who may not be adequately informed or entirely honest).

I’ve never backed up a trailer. Is it hard to learn?

Almost anyone can learn, but it will take a little getting used to. At ﬁrst it may seem like you are turning the wheel the opposite direction from where you want to point the trailer. Plan to take your trailer to a large empty lot and practice for a couple of hours before trying to back into any tight spots.

Quick Tips

Check your tire pressure

Once a week, check your tire pressure. Low pressure can wear out tires and increases fuel consumption.

Keep refrigerator contents in place

Stuff get loose in your refrigerator while rolling down the road? An alternative to tension rods is foam “swimming noodles,” or large water pipe insulation chunks. You may need to split the noodles in half down the middle for areas they’re otherwise too large for.

Be careful when putting on spare tire

Had to put on a spare tire? If you don’t have a torque wrench, stop by a tire shop and have them torque the lug nuts to specification.

Lube your bat-wing antenna

Got a Winegard bat-wing antenna? Shoot a little silicone lubricant down the crank shaft that leads down into your rig. It’s a twice-a-year job that will not only help keep the sealing ring from drying out so it moves easily, but it will also help keep the rain outside your rig.

Expand your shower space

Feeling “closed in” in the shower? If your shower is equipped with a shower curtain, get a curtain tension rod and mount it a few inches outside the existing shower rod. Run the curtain over the top of the new rod, then back into the shower stall. Gives a few extra inches of space for your shoulders.

What’s a cook to do in an RV kitchen?

By Terri Nighswonger

Apparently, RV designers don’t believe that much cooking goes on in their rigs. Unless, of course, you live in one of those ultra-fancy models that have full-size refrigerators, full-size ovens, dishwashers and king-sized beds. Oh, and a washer and dryer. Don’t I wish! Continue reading for some advice about RV kitchens.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

KINK: A problem with a deal due to “miswriting,” misrepresentation, misquoting or mishandling.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Before you go shopping for the RV, have some deep conversations to find some agreement about what you are expecting from the RV lifestyle … making short weekend jaunts to resort parks might require a completely different sort of vehicle and setup than a full-time lifestyle or than one of constant on-the-move with a lot of boondocking. Sinking a lot of money into an RV to find that it won’t really work could be the start of a contentious, upsetting episode. Talk to your partner and do some homework” — Sharon

Random RV Thought

Always put your campfire totally out before leaving your campsite. Stir up the ashes with

water until they’re like mud. A fire is totally out if you can touch a piece of paper to the ashes or charred wood without any visible heat effect to the paper.

