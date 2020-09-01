Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #41

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

I see a sign in many parking lots that says “RV Parking.” Does this mean I can stay the night?

Probably not. It simply identiﬁes the area where RVs should be parked. When you see “RV parking” advertised on billboards, it usually means that there is plenty of space to park an RV if you choose to visit. It does not mean you can stay the night, although sometimes that’s true – check with the store manager.

Do campgrounds have stores to buy groceries, ﬁshing tackle — things like that?

Some do, including all KOA campgrounds, which sell basic groceries, RV supplies, souvenir items and even rent DVDs. Other private campgrounds may have similar stores. But public campgrounds, like those in state and federal parks, seldom have stores, although sometimes there’s one just down the road.

Is it worth it to upgrade an RV’s interior lights to LEDs?

Yes, because LED bulbs draw less than 10% of the power that an equivalent tungsten bulb needs for the same amount of light. That means LED bulbs will run 10 times as long as regular (tungsten) bulbs on the same amount of battery power.

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Russ & Tiña De Maris write: “We keep our natural gas leak detector tucked in the door pocket of our tow vehicle so we can check for leaks when we reconnect an LP bottle after filling. We also use it whenever we make up a new connection on a gas line, or ‘think’ we might have a leak. Here’s one you can pick up for a good price with lots of good reviews.”

Quick Tips

Tips for cooking on a gas stove

If you’re new to RVing, learning to cook on a gas stove can be a bit challenging. Compared to the average electric stove, gas burners will heat up your pots and pans much more quickly — so beware! The burners are often smaller than what you’re accustomed to, so picking up smaller cookware for the rig could be in order. But if your pot is small, don’t crank the gas flame up HIGH — bring the flame up to fit the bottom of the pan; that way you’ll save gas, and you won’t run the risk of burning the handles on the pot.

Use clear storage bins

We full-time in our fifth wheel and need to carry a lot of stuff with us, so our storage areas and cupboards are pretty packed. I’ve found the best way to organize things is in plastic totes and bins. The best ones to buy are the clear, see-though variety. This way at a glance you can see what’s inside the bin. Thanks to Ray Burr at loveyourrv.com.

Keep the heat and light from coming through the RV skylights

Wayne Miller wrote to us about our recent Quick Tip to use windshield “shades” for an RV skylight that gives off too much heat or light. He reports, “I did exactly this a few years ago. The heat buildup softened the shower bubble so much that it inverted and drooped down into the shower instead of going up. I had to get a new inner dome and replace it. I now spray the outside of the shower dome with Rustoleum white plastic paint and it cuts the heat completely and 90% of the sunlight.” Thanks, Wayne!

Efficient use of closet space

Don’t have many clothes to hang in your RV closets? You can still put that space to good use by putting up hanging shelves. They’re great for lightweight items — think socks, underwear, shirts that can be folded, etc.

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Buy your RV for how you want to use it, not how it looks. They require thoughtful maintenance, responsible use (both when on the road or sitting still) and attention even during down times. The first and most important accessory to acquire is the RV owner’s trifecta: patience, flexibility and a sense of humor! Love the life – it’s all about the journey…” — Sue

Random RV Thought

When gas prices go up, don’t let that keep you at home. Is there a campground or RV park close by? Consider heading there for an outing – whether for a day, a week or longer. The cost of fuel to get there will be minimal even with the higher prices. And, yippee! You will be away from home and in your RV. Life will be good!

