Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #44

Friday, September 4, 2020



RVing Basics

Do campgrounds have restrooms with showers?

Nearly all private campgrounds (RV parks) and many state and national parks have these facilities, but other public campgrounds may not. All but the most primitive have toilets, although in some cases this might mean an old-fashioned outhouse. Caveat: There may be restrictions on the use of these facilities during the pandemic.

Can I pick my own campsite at a campground or is it picked for me?

In most public campgrounds you select your own spot from what is available. But in perhaps half of private campgrounds, the site will be assigned to you when you arrive. If you don’t like it, you can request another one, space permitting.

I see RVs with solar panels. Are they a good idea?

These RVers probably boondock or dry camp a lot — that is, stay in places without power for long stretches. You see this a lot in the winter in the Arizona desert. With solar panels, RVers can keep their rigs’ batteries charged or, at the very least, slow their discharge. Solar power has its limitations depending on factors such as time of year, weather, amount of tree cover and region of the country. But the answer for most RVers is ”yes.” Some are able to provide nearly all their electrical power needs from photo-voltaic solar panels mounted on the RV roof and stored in a bank of deep cycle batteries. For others it reduces the time they need to run their generators when dry camping, saving fuel and eliminating noise and exhaust fumes

Just bought a trailer or fifth wheel?

Quick Tips

Recycle gray water to help clean black water tank

Neil G. writes: “Another source of extra black water tank washout could be done by saving used dishwater and rinse water in buckets, etc., instead of the gray water tank, and dumping it down the toilet. The sudden flood helps dislodge ‘materials’ in the holding tank directly below the commode. Very helpful in dry camping, as well! Many dry-campers use this for their entire flushing process to save water.” Thanks, Neil

Handy reminders for specific items — so you don’t forget anything

“I used to hang my keys on the antenna crank but needed more reminders. Already using the bungees for normal purposes (binding hoses, etc), and with how cheap the balls are, I’ve been using a stack of them and keep each on the safely stored item (hoses, electric cord, jack handle, awning, antenna crank, etc.). Each bungee ball is LABELED and gets hung on the nose jack while the item is deployed. I won’t hitch until all balls are back on their safely stored items again.” Thanks to Wolfe Rose

Grease fire suppression safety

“Richard Smith passes along this reminder: Please be aware that if you use a fire extinguisher too close to a grease fire it could also spread the fire due to the pressure. You should be about 5 feet away when you start to spray the extinguisher and then move closer if necessary.” Thanks, Richard! [Editor’s note: Some fire experts suggest even more distance from the fire to start with, six to eight feet, and moving closer as the flames diminish. And always remember to aim for the BASE of the fire, not the flames.]

Guidelines for putting your slides in, out

There is no one correct way to open or retract your slides in the RV, so follow your manufacturer’s recommendation. Some slides are designed to correctly go out and in after leveling. Some go out and in before leveling. Some slides won’t go out if the ignition key is in the “on” position but may come in. Some manufacturers may recommend that you start the engine to provide maximum power to the electric motors that operate the slides. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“After seeing results of a blown tire, I knew why my RV mentor suggested we invest in a Tire Pressure Monitor System for our coach and tow. The peace of mind was well worth it. Even with new tires you may develop a problem the system will warn you about. Happy trails!” — Terry

Camco vent insulator keeps you warm or cool!

Random RV Thought

When traveling with your RV and in no hurry to get somewhere, stay put rather than drive into headwinds. Wait until the wind is calm or, better yet, at your back. Your gas mileage will improve significantly.

