Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #48

Thursday, September 10, 2020



RVing Basics

What are my choices for “house batteries”?

The three types of house batteries are:

1. Flooded cell (traditional lead-acid) that require proper venting, and checking water levels;

2. AGM (Absorbed Glass Matt), which don’t require checking or adding water; and

3. Lithium, which have the highest power density and longest charge/recharge life of the three technologies.

They are not interchangeable, nor can they be connected together.

Are lithium batteries worth their high cost?

It may not make economic sense if you’re only an occasional RVer who can easily run on the original battery supplied by the manufacturer. But if you want to boondock (camp without electrical or sewer hookups) for extended times and avoid running out of battery power, then Lithium batteries can be a very cost-effective solution when you also factor in their extended charge/recharge cycles compared to traditional flooded cell batteries.

My wife and I are considering buying a Class C motorhome but are concerned about getting in and out of the cab-over bunk? What do you think?

If you are not physically ﬁt or suffer from achy bones, these bunks can be a true inconvenience. Although the beds are typically queen-sized (generally smaller than “residential queens”), one person will be pinned against the front of the rig; getting up at night to use the bathroom means doing a sort of “push up” over their partner. Also, making one of these beds is challenging. These beds are great for younger RVers who are physically active, and for kids. But older RVers should try a test run on this type of bed while at the RV dealership (or by renting an RV for a short trip) before they commit to sleeping in one for days or weeks on end.

Quick Tips

Help your slideouts’ rubber seals seal tight

• Do the rubber seals around your slideouts tend to curl – making a great entry point for water infiltration? Vincent H. has a suggestion. He carries a plastic putty knife in his set-up gear, and after the slideouts are extended, he simply runs the putty knife under the seal flaps, bringing them out flush and ending the opportunity for rain water to go where it shouldn’t. Thanks for the suggestion, Vincent!

• Robbie S. adds to the above tip: “The awning stick with the hook and loop on it works best. I hold the stick by the hook side and slide the loop side up the seal against the wall. I can easily reach the top of the seal. The seal just pops into place.” Thanks, Robbie!

• Tim S. adds a thought on ensuring that slideout seals are in the right position. “I have used the awning pull rod to clear my slide-out seals, but one additional point is to be careful of scratching or marring the finish of the slide, since you’re putting metal to metal. A wooden dowel or piece of thin but sturdy lathe would be safer.” Thank you, Tim!

Here are some “twists” to attaching awning pull-down straps

• Before attaching the window’s awning pull-down straps, give them a one-half turn. This will prevent them from vibrating in the wind and will also stop chatter and hum. Thanks to Mel J. for the silencing tip!

• Donald M. suggests you take it a step further. “It will be of use to a patio awning also when a person uses straps to control the awning and to limit the awning from jumping or rattling when a small gust of wind hits the awning. So when you put an awning tie-down over your awning, give it a twist to reduce the rattle.” Thanks, Donald!

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“All RVs are junk. Find the floor plan that meets your needs and be prepared to make repairs. A well-maintained preowned unit will probably have fewer problems than a shiny new unit.” — Glenn Abbott

Random RV Thought

We may not like to admit it, but we RVers do usually drive slower than a lot of other vehicles on the road. Pay close attention to how many other cars you might be holding up behind you on a two-lane road. Pull over and let them by when convenient (wait for a downhill grade if coming soon as it will be easier to get up to speed again). Even though most of the motorists are too rude these days to even raise their hands to thank you, you will have done the right thing.

JUST PUBLISHED

Two new guides to free campgrounds

