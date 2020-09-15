Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #51

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Should I turn on the campground’s water faucet all the way?

Most of the time, it’s ﬁne. If the water pressure is high — and at many campgrounds a sign will warn of that — make sure to put a pressure regulator on the hose. These inexpensive devices will prevent the high water pressure from damaging or even destroying your RV’s water system. It’s a good idea to use a regulator all the time. It can’t hurt, and may save you a lot of inconvenience and expense. When you use a pressure regulator, put it between the campground faucet and your RV water hose. That way, the regulator will protect both RV and hose.



Where can I ﬁll up with fresh water when I’m not able to hook up?

First of all, plan ahead. If you think you’ll be in the boondocks and far from an easy water source, then ﬁll up whenever the opportunity presents itself and be extra careful about water use. And when you run low, just keep an eye open as you head down the road. Most rest areas with a dump station will also have a fresh water spigot. When you ﬁll up at a gas station, ask the attendant if you can ﬁll up with water, too. We’ve ﬁlled up at all kinds of places through the years — city parks, schools, businesses where a faucet was handy (after asking the store manager if it’s okay), picnic grounds, churches, etc. Ask permission if you think it’s necessary, especially if you suspect the water you use is charged to its owner by volume and not a ﬂat fee (in which case we would offer to pay a dollar or two). This is hardly ever necessary, though. Some RVers carry ﬁlled ﬁve-gallon plastic water jugs for when their regular tank runs low.

Is it okay to just pull off in the middle of nowhere to dump the holding tanks?

No. Never! Just think if everybody did this! The countryside would be polluted and it would stink! Don’t ever do this! Only dump in approved places. If you park your RV at your home, it’s probably okay to use your gray water to water plants if you use earth-friendly soaps and shampoos. But never do it in public places.

Quick Tips

What does your liability insurance cover?

Got campground liability insurance on your RV? That’s the kind that “covers you” if somebody gets hurt in your campsite. But what if you’re away from the campsite while on a trip and conk somebody on the noggin with a golf ball? Homeowner’s liability insurance will probably cover you there — provided you have a home. If you’re a full-timer, check with your insurance agent to see where you stand on weird situations.

Replace the waste valve handles with metal ones

Over the course of three years I had all three original factory installed plastic waste valve handles crack or break in my hand. I’ve replaced all with metal handles. They are nice to use and should last as long as I have the rig. Thanks to Ray Burr at loveyourrv.com.

Be careful when resealing around TV antenna

Resealing your RV roof and its accoutrements? Be careful not to put too much sealant around the TV antenna or you may find that the system won’t rotate freely.

Handy carpet stain remover

Mysterious and/or stubborn carpet stains can be particularly annoying, especially on a lighter carpet. Try a little whitening toothpaste on a small brush — maybe even a toothbrush. Apply to the stain(s) with enough pressure and moisture to create foam, then blot excess, let it dry and vacuum to “re-fluff.” You should have regained your original carpet color. Just be sure to use a white toothpaste, not a red-and-white striped or a green or blue gel! (Editor’s note: It might be a good idea to test in a hidden area, such as a corner, first.) Thanks to Tim Slack!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“The smartest RV decision we made was to rent an RV before buying and go on a week-long trip. We rented one in the size we were considering buying. We learned so much. We had spent 18 months beforehand reading RV magazines and online forums so no drastic changes in our plans. But the trip made us much more comfortable with our plans and that our truck could handle the RV.” —Irv

Random RV Thought

Unless your motorhome or tow vehicle is “headlights always on,” always switch to your parking lights when driving in a campground after dark. Your neighbors will appreciate it.

