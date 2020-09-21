Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #55

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, September 21, 2020



RVing Basics

How do I know if my propane tank is leaking?

Most newer RVs are equipped with a propane detector that will alert you loud and clear if you have propane in your air. Otherwise, your ﬁrst indicator will probably be the smell of rotten eggs. This smell is added to propane to alert you to leaks. If you smell propane in your RV, open windows and get outside immediately and turn off the tank. Have your RV checked before turning it back on. If there is a leak, it will most often be a minor repair.

Do I need to put chemicals in my toilet?

According to an RVtravel.com survey, about 90 percent of RVers use some kind of additive, which helps to break down solid material and prevent odors. Check with your local RV supply store. There are many brands of chemicals available. Choose one that is environmentally friendly. If you are concerned about odors from your tank, install a 360 Siphon Vent on your roof vent. It will draw odors out of your tank. The cheap vent covers installed by manufacturers force stinky gasses into your rig, not out.

Essential equipment for RVers!

Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector

This best-selling product reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100-micron fiber filter. Use it at your campsite to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and improve the taste and smell of your drinking water. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.

Quick Tips

Before you put items in the RV fridge…

Never put hot food or drinks into the refrigerator – cool them first. Also, wipe excess moisture off of items before you place them inside the fridge, which will help prevent condensation and frost buildup.

Fridge not cold at higher elevations?

Taking your RV into higher elevations and find that your refrigerator just doesn’t seem to be staying cold? The “thinner” air at higher altitudes can affect fridge operation on LP. You may find you’ll only get good cooling when switched over to electric.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“My number one piece of advice would be, unless you are absolutely married to the idea of buying a new RV, consider a used one instead with some miles on it. Most of what can go wrong has (most likely) already been resolved, the initial deep depreciation has already occurred and you can most likely enjoy your new RV in the manner for which it was intended. Sure beats sitting around watching your brand-new RV depreciate while sitting in a repair lot waiting for warranty work for six months!

—Speaking as an owner of a Winnebago with 100,000+ miles on the clock.” —Burns Rafferty

Random RV Thought

When selecting a campsite on a very windy day, try to position your RV facing into or

away from the wind. The wind will have less of an impact and keep your rig from rocking

as much.

Hang up the heavy stuff!

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some on Amazon here.

